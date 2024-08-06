Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From July 29Th To August 02Nd, 2024
Date
8/6/2024 12:01:17 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, August 06th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From July 29 th to August 02 nd , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market
(MIC code)
| VINCI
| 29/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 33 063
| 105,851500
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 30/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 23 878
| 106,098672
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 31/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 71 000
| 105,910137
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 01/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 135 000
| 103,705805
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 01/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 55 000
| 103,228815
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 01/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 434
| 103,250000
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 02/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 34 461
| 102,585368
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 357 836
| 104,3130
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
Attachment
VINCI - Market declaration share purchase CACIB 290724-020824_
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108523293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.