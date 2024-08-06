عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From July 29Th To August 02Nd, 2024


8/6/2024 12:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, August 06th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 29 th to August 02 nd , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 29th to August 02nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market
(MIC code)
VINCI 29/07/2024 FR0000125486 33 063 105,851500 XPAR
VINCI 30/07/2024 FR0000125486 23 878 106,098672 XPAR
VINCI 31/07/2024 FR0000125486 71 000 105,910137 XPAR
VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 135 000 103,705805 XPAR
VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 55 000 103,228815 CEUX
VINCI 01/08/2024 FR0000125486 5 434 103,250000 TQEX
VINCI 02/08/2024 FR0000125486 34 461 102,585368 XPAR
TOTAL 357 836 104,3130

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • VINCI - Market declaration share purchase CACIB 290724-020824_

MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108523293


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search