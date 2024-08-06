KLÉPIERRE: KLÉPIERRE RELEASES ITS FIRST-HALF 2024 FINANCIAL REPORT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE KLÉPIERRE RELEASES

ITS FIRST-HALF 2024 REPORT Paris – August 6, 2024 Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2024 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on August 6, 2024. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, , under the“Finance” section.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.9 billion at June 30, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

