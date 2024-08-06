(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising adoption of dogs is boosting the dog treat launcher market, with 70% of United States households now owning pets, favoring dogs over cats.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research Inc., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dog treat launcher market ( Markt für Leckerli-Werfer für Hunde ) stood at US$ 310 million in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 612.7 million in 2034. The global dog treat launcher market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2034.

One of the primary factors augmenting the market development is the surge in pet-related expenditures. Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in products that enhance the well-being and happiness of their pets. This trend is particularly pronounced among women, who statistically spend more on their pets compared to men. This demographic insight is crucial for market players, as it highlights the need for targeted marketing strategies to tap into this consumer segment effectively.

Additionally, pet owners are dedicating a substantial portion of their holiday budgets to their pets, reflecting the deep emotional bond and the growing humanization of pets. This seasonal spike in spending presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and retailers of dog treat launchers, who can capitalize on holiday promotions and gift-giving trends.

Innovations in design and technology are also playing a critical role in the market's expansion. Modern dog treat launchers are equipped with features such as adjustable launching distances, remote control capabilities, and even treat-dispensing timers, making them highly appealing to tech-savvy pet owners. These advancements not only provide entertainment for pets but also contribute to their physical activity and mental stimulation.

Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the rising awareness of pet health and fitness. Dog treat launchers encourage pets to be more active, addressing concerns related to obesity and sedentary lifestyles in pets. As more pet owners recognize the importance of keeping their pets fit and healthy, the demand for such products is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Global dog treat launcher market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 612.7 million until 2034.

Global dog treat launcher market is valued at US$ 310 million in 2023. North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share.

Global Dog Treat Launcher Market: Growth Drivers



The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in pet adoptions, especially dogs, with 12.8% of U.S. respondents adopting pets in 2020. According to Zebra, 36% of these had dogs. In Europe, 25% of households include a pet dog, with Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany leading in dog populations. This increase is boosting the dog treat launcher market. Rising expenditures on pet care, driven by the humanization of pets, are notable, with owners opting for premium foods and specialized diets. As of 2024, over half of United States pet owners consider pets as family, fueling demand for convenient pet products like treat launchers. Millennials, treating pets like children, are driving demand for high-quality, premium pet products.

Global Dog Treat Launcher Market: Regional Landscape



According to the latest dog treat launcher market analysis, North America held the largest share in 2023, driven by a significant rise in pet adoption. In the United States, approximately 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters annually. The majority of households own a pet, with dogs being more popular than cats. The high adoption rate is propelling the market trajectory in the region as pet owners increasingly seek innovative products like dog treat launchers to enhance their pets' well-being and entertainment. The growing trend of pet humanization further supports market growth, with owners investing in premium and engaging pet care solutions.

Global Dog Treat Launcher Market: Key Developments



In 2023, Petz Planet introduced a smart dog treat launcher equipped with interactive features and customizable settings. This innovative product allows pet owners to control the launcher's operations through a mobile app, enabling them to adjust the launch distance, schedule treat dispensing times, and monitor their pet's activity levels remotely. The smart launcher aims to enhance pet engagement and cater to tech-savvy pet owners looking for convenient and versatile pet care solutions. In 2023, Nerf Dog launched a new high-performance dog treat launcher designed for durability and ease of use. The latest model features an ergonomic design with a hand-held trigger mechanism, allowing for precise treat launching distances. It's made from durable, chew-resistant materials suitable for active dogs, ensuring long-lasting use.

Global Dog Treat Launcher Market: Key Players



Furhaven Pet Products

Petz Planet

Nerf Dog Protocol Design

Global Dog Treat Launcher Market: Segmentation

By Range



Up to 1.7 m

1.8 to 2.5 m

2.5 to 3 m Above 3 m

By Age



Junior Adult

By Distribution Channel

Online



E-commerce Websites Company Websites

Offline



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

