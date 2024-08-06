Wisconsin Welcomes A New Legendary Light Beer As Hulk Hogan’S Real American Beer Rolls Out Statewide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wisconsin Cheers as Real American Beer Joins the Lineup of Iconic Brews!

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Real American Beer's successful launches in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, Colorado, Michigan, Idaho, and Montana, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Wisconsin. Wisconsin marks the ninth to launch in Real American Beer's high-impact summer rollout. With its Wisconsin launch, Real American Beer continues its unprecedented momentum in a state renowned for its brewing heritage and beer-loving culture.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.

"Launching Real American Beer in Wisconsin is a milestone for us," said Hulk Hogan. "This state's rich beer heritage is legendary and worldwide. I've been talking with Wisconsin's retailers and distributors and hearing about the massive demand for this amazing beer. We're making sure that all of Wisconsin can enjoy our brew and celebrate the American spirit together, brother.”

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Wisconsin retailers, bars, and restaurants and through major national outlets, including Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Piggly Wiggly, Total Wine, Walmart, Woodmans, and many more.

“Real American Beer has been at the top of our lists all summer, with our customers practically begging for it, following the shirt-rip heard around the world! We are pleased to launch this exceptional new beer in Wisconsin,” said Don Quinlan, North American Brand Manager at Wisconsin Distributors.“We're proud to work hand-in-hand with Hulk Hogan to bring customers an experience and beer that promises great taste and promotes unity. Hulk's personal involvement embodies the spirit of a real American and a unity that resonates with Wisconsinites, making Real American Beer a perfect complement to our local scene.”

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

