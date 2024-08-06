Black Alliance For Just Immigration Launches New 501 (C)(4) Advocacy Group To Champion Black Immigrant Rights In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BAJI Action Logo

BAJI Action to Focus on Policy Advocacy, Grassroots Organizing, and Engagement for Black Immigrant Communities

- Nana Gyamfi, President of BAJI ActionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) announced today that it has launched an independent 501(c)(4) organization, BAJI Action , dedicated to advancing the political power and advocacy efforts of Black immigrants, African-Americans and their communities. In 2022, there were 5.1 million Black immigrants in the U.S., up from 2.4 million in 2000, according to Census Bureau data. Immigrants accounted for 11% of the Black population in 2022, up from 7% in 2000.BAJI Action will focus on influencing policy, mobilizing communities, and ensuring that the unique challenges faced by Black immigrants are addressed at all levels of government. This organization is a critical expansion of BAJI's mission to improve the conditions of Black communities by advancing racial justice and migrant rights.With just 100 days until the election, last week, BAJI Action convened a call co-hosted by the Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) of over 100 Black immigrant leaders from across the country representing every region of the US. Participants joined the Black migrant GOTV call and committed to working collectively to intensify their efforts to organize and mobilize Black immigrant and refugee voters. The call was moderated by Nana Gyamfi, president of BAJI Action, and included opening remarks by Pious Ali, Mayor Pro Tem of Portland, Maine, and Maryland Delegate Bernice Mileku-North.“We are proud to announce the formation of BAJI Action, a groundbreaking step in our ongoing fight for justice and equity for Black migrants and African Americans,” said Nana Gyamfi, President of BAJI Action.“BAJI Action is a vehicle for our communities to engage in direct political advocacy and mobilize like never before. We know that BAJI Action will be a powerful force in transforming the inequitable and harmful conditions of our society by advancing the rights and dignity of Black Diasporic communities.”According to the Migration Policy Institute, twenty percent of Black people in the U.S.–1 out of five–is either a Black immigrant or the child of Black immigrants. These first and second generation Black immigrants have long been integral members of Black America. The most visible current example is Vice President and Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who is the daughter of a Black Jamaican father and an Indian mother.The top U.S. metro areas for Black immigrants include:1. New York City – 1,035,0002. Miami – 448,3053. Washington, D.C. – 274,9394. Atlanta – 190,2395. Boston – 148,7836. Dallas – 142,0807. Houston – 129,6108. Minneapolis – 122,0589. Philadelphia – 111,455Key Objectives of BAJI ActionPolicy Advocacy: BAJI Action will engage in robust policy advocacy to challenge discriminatory immigration policies, promote permanent protections from deportation, and ensure that the rights of Black immigrants are protected and expanded.Grassroots Organizing: The organization will build a powerful network of Black immigrant advocates across the country, empowering communities to take action and affect change at the local, state, and national levels.Political Engagement: BAJI Action will work to increase political participation among Black immigrants, ensuring that their voices are represented in the democratic process. This includes voter education, registration drives, and support for candidates who champion the rights of Black immigrants.Public Awareness Campaigns: The organization will launch initiatives to educate the public and policymakers about the unique experiences and challenges faced by Black immigrants. By raising awareness, BAJI Action aims to build broad-based support for its advocacy efforts.BAJI Action is already organizing several pre-election events in key cities to mobilize and empower Black immigrant communities ahead of the upcoming elections including voter education and registration, community canvassing, and culturally competent candidate and ballot measure forums. These events will take place in major metropolitan areas with significant Black immigrant populations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.For more information on BAJI Action Fund, please visit bajiactionfund or contact ....

