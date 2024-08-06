Immersive Event Series 'Secret Spaces' Showcases Theatrical Residency Inspired By Tampa's History And Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to experience Tampa like never before! Secret Spaces offers an exclusive opportunity to explore the hidden corners of the Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown, a national landmark hotel steeped in Tampa's history.



"Secret Spaces", presented by The Rooted Door, is an immersive event series that unveils a hidden world within Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown. For an entire month, we will transform a "secret space"- never before revealed to the public - into a captivating environment of artistic performances, music, and theatrical storytelling.



"Stories make up who we are, they root us to our past. We wanted to reimagine those stories and transport people to a dreamscape filled with inspirational moments in our city's history. We aspire to peak curiosity and imagination ultimately unifying the sense of community through connection." said Alyse Pask, founder of The Rooted Door. "We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, which has made this project possible.”



During this month-long event, from August 22nd to September 22nd every Thursday to Sunday, guests can discover a maze of experiences in this "secret" space-This exclusive event offers an intimate atmosphere where attendees can engage with performers to explore this historic space in a new light while supporting a positive impact on arts and culture in the community.



Guests will enjoy two complimentary cocktails in the Welcome Lounge before the event experience. Additionally, THE DAN, a historic restaurant and libations lounge located in the historic Hotel Flor, has partnered with Secret Spaces to provide an exclusive Secret Spaces Dinner and Cocktail restaurant experience for the entire month. Stay where the excitement is at and unwind in the comfort of a room at Hotel Flor with the Secret Space's special offer using group code SECRET.



“Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown is thrilled to be a part of this unique experience that honors our historic landmark building's legacy. Transforming the hotel into a 'Secret Space' will be a fascinating revelation for our community. This transformation will not only showcase our past but also shed light on Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment scene.” says Crystal Rivera, General Manager at Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown. Tickets are on sale now for $65.00 with a percentage of proceeds benefiting The Rooted Door organization and supporting their positive impact on arts and culture in the community.



For more information about Secret Spaces, please visit . Tickets are for sale on Eventbrite at bit/secretspacestampa. Follow us on Instagram @therooteddoor for updates, sneak peeks, and chances to attend this never-before-seen space. Don't miss this unique opportunity to explore Tampa's hidden corners.



"Secret Spaces", presented by The Rooted Door, is an immersive event series that unveils a hidden world inspired by Tampa's rich history within Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown. A percentage of proceeds will benefit The Rooted Door organization and support their positive impact on arts and culture in the community.



ABOUT: Hotel Flor

The Hotel Flor Tampa, formerly known as the Floridan Hotel, is a national landmark and Florida's first skyscraper, officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places on March 12, 1996. As a symbol of Tampa's growth and development, it was the tallest building in the state until 1966 and remains the only historic skyscraper from Tampa's early 20th-century downtown construction era.

