Essex County College Selects Redshelf For Digital Course Materials Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, the innovation leader in course materials solutions, announced that it has been selected by Essex County College, Newark, NJ, to power the course material access program for all students on the college's two Essex County campuses.

"Our motto is 'Students First'," said Essex County College President Dr. Augustine A. Boakye. "RedShelf shares that vision and our commitment to making quality education accessible and affordable."

After extensive discussions with Academic Leadership, Student Affairs and several digital content providers, Essex County College chose RedShelf to serve as the College's digital course material distributor in a strategic partnership that reinforces the college's focus on access and affordability.

RedShelf's platform will power Essex County College's Equitable Access program – offering students digital copies of all required textbooks and courseware for an affordable flat fee. Digital course materials are made available automatically to students by the first day of class.

"The Essex County College equitable access program supports student success by delivering digital course materials to students by the first day of class," shared RedShelf CEO Rob Holland. "We are delighted to partner with the college for this vital program."

Dr. Boakye added, "We know this partnership will give our students expanded opportunities to succeed and are committed to providing this program for many years to come."

About Essex County College

Essex County College (ECC) is a two-year community college with campuses in Newark, NJ and West Caldwell, NJ.

ECC offers Associate degrees and certificates in over 50 majors with a robust Workforce Development training program. A wide range of tutoring, counseling and support services help keep students on track to graduate. Financial aid packages are available to qualified students.

Essex County College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Information on Essex County College is available at

About RedShelf

RedShelf is the innovation leader in course materials solutions for higher education, delivering digital course materials from 600+ publishers to over 1,400 institutions serving millions of students annually. RedShelf's Cascading AccessTM course materials delivery platform offers students total access with total choice, furthering its mission "to improve education through technology."

