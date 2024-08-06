عربي


NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For H1 2024


8/6/2024 11:46:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 7 – 24
6 August 2024

NTG Nordic transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2024
The interim report for H1 2024 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2024, a conference call will be hosted on 7 August 2024 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com .

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
...

NTG Interim Report H1 2024

