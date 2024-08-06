NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For H1 2024
Date
8/6/2024 11:46:32 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 7 – 24
6 August 2024
NTG Nordic transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2024
The interim report for H1 2024 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for H1 2024, a conference call will be hosted on 7 August 2024 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com .
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations and press:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
|
+45 42 12 80 99
...
|
|
Attachments
NTG Interim Report H1 2024
Attachments
Company announcement no. 7_2024
NTG Interim Report Q2 2024
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108523267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.