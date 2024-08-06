Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Attorney And Adjunct Professor David Lancelot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lancelot is an expert on technology, currently serving as Chief Legal Officer for LawVu, which provides a legal workspace to GCs in the sports industry.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications (HP) has announced that David Lancelot, an attorney and adjunct professor at the University of Florida (UF) - Fredric G. Levin College of Law, is the featured guest on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The segment can be heard here.Lancelot has had an illustrious career as an attorney, assisting companies like Amazon, eBay, and now LawVu .At the same time, he has also carved out a niche as a thought leader in the academic community. At UF, he teaches international“International In-House Legal Leadership,” exploring“the transformation of the role of the General Counsel over the past 20 years and what it now means to build, lead and optimize a Modern Effective In-House Legal Function.”“We got to know David at the Sports Lawyers Association conference in May, where LawVu was exhibiting,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications, which publishes the podcast.“We were very impressed with David's passion and insights about the intersection of technology and sport, as well as LawVu's platform.”LawVu's mission“is to accelerate the world's legal work,” said Lancelot.“Legal touches every part of the business, so in-house legal teams need technology that integrates them with the wider business - empowering them to move together at speed in an increasingly complex and busy world.“LawVu's Legal Workspace is the software solution revolutionizing legal leadership. It's the first truly connected SaaS platform for matter, contract, spend management and analytics for in-house legal teams.“Lawyers using LawVu gain true visibility over all their legal work, improve productivity, showcase legal's value to the wider business, and most importantly, create better business outcomes,” he added.About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 26 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

