Legal 1031 Exchange Services Hires Rachel Landreth In South Carolina

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), today announced that Rachel Landreth has joined the company as exchange director in South Carolina where she educates clients and their advisors on the intricacies of IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges, including reverse and improvement exchanges.

"Rachel has a tremendous amount of experience in the 1031 and a proven track record. She'll be a very valuable part of the team and represents our continued commitment to growth," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., president of Legal 1031.

"The real estate market in both North and South Carolina is growing and having Rachel as part of the Legal 1031 team will allow us to better serve our clients in this important region," added Matthew K. Scheriff, executive vice president of Legal 1031.

Rachel has facilitated thousands of successful 1031 exchanges with over a decade of experience. She is also a member of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA) and earned her Certified Exchange Specialist (CES) designation in 2019. "The Legal 1031 team has unparalleled expertise and customer service, as well as a great platform. I'm very excited to be a part of this team and add even more value for clients," said

Landreth.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:



The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R.

