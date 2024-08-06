LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK
Date
8/6/2024 11:32:13 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L ) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.
Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit .
SOURCE Loews Corporation
MENAFN06082024003732001241ID1108523240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.