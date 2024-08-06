Texans Credit Union Launches Atomic Solutions Platform With Alkami Technology To Enhance Member Financial Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Texans Credit Union

(Texans),

a premier credit union in North Texas, proudly announces the launch of Atomic 's (Atomic) direct deposit switching solution in partnership with Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital solutions

provider for financial institutions in the U.S.

This integration seamlessly incorporates Atomic's market-leading and Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, empowering Texans' members to manage and transition their direct deposits with enhanced efficiency through their payroll providers. Members can now independently initiate changes without the involvement of HR representatives.

The product enables the credit union to benefit from a streamlined, fully digital process to set up and switch direct deposits, contributing to increased deposit growth, improved account acquisition and stronger primary member relationships. This enhancement has shown a significant increase in direct deposit conversion rates for Atomic partners while eliminating paper processes, reducing wait times associated with traditional methods and optimizing the cost-effectiveness of deposit acquisition.

"Our commitment at Texans is to prioritize our members and continually innovate to elevate their experience," said David Frazier, president and CEO of Texans Credit Union. "Partnering with Atomic and Alkami allows us to lead in financial institution advancements, ensuring we deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet our members' evolving needs."

Since 2022, Texans has collaborated closely with Alkami to introduce a software development kit featuring open application programming interfaces (APIs) to develop customized digital banking enhancements, including a user-friendly online loan application interface. These advancements optimize processes for members and employees, offering enhanced functionality, increased customization and greater control over account features for a cohesive and modern digital banking experience.

"We are thrilled to support Texans Credit Union in enhancing their digital banking solutions with the implementation of Atomic's direct deposit switch. This integration aligns perfectly with Alkami's commitment to providing financial institutions with innovative technology that elevates the user experience. By leveraging our digital banking platform, Texans Credit Union can offer its members a seamless and efficient way to set up and manage their direct deposits, reinforcing their position as a leader in digital banking innovation," said Jeff Chen, vice president of product management at Alkami.

"At Atomic, we are dedicated to creating exceptional user experiences for financial institutions of all sizes," said Andrea Martone, chief product officer at Atomic. "Our partnership with Texans Credit Union and Alkami Technology exemplifies this commitment. By integrating our direct deposit switching solution into their digital banking platform, we are empowering Texans' members with seamless, efficient and independent control over their financial decisions, enhancing their overall banking experience."

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving North Texas members since 1953. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Texans Credit Union has more than 120,000 members and $2.2 billion in assets. Our mission is to provide members with exceptional service, value and financial products to help individuals achieve their financial goals. We offer a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and investment options. Texans Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the state. For more information, please visit

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 6 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, payment method updating and subscription management.

