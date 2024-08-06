Brooks Rehabilitation Partners With Mayo Clinic To Expand And Enhance Hospital Rehabilitation Care In Arizona

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation , a leader in treating patients after life-altering brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, strokes and other complex conditions, will open an inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Mayo 's

Phoenix campus.

Brooks Rehabilitation to open a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Mayo Clinic's Phoenix campus

A rendering of the future Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - Arizona Campus.

Therapists at Brooks Rehabilitation work with patient, Feroze Ali, using Cyberdyne's Hybrid Assisted Limb to help improve walking after a stroke.

Patient Feroze Ali participates in occupational therapy at Brooks Rehabilitation.

Brooks Rehabilitation has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in

the nation, and the new hospital will join Brooks' network of three existing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals

in Florida. The expansion into Arizona sets the stage for new growth, innovation and exceptional clinical outcomes and further demonstrates Brooks' vision to redefine post-acute rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation hospital will reside on eight acres adjacent to Mayo Clinic's Phoenix hospital, near the Arizona State University Health Futures Center. The estimated $70 million project will begin construction in December 2024 with a projected opening in summer 2026. Plans include a three-story, 80,000-square-foot hospital with 60 private patient rooms and the ability to expand as demand for services increases. The new hospital is expected to add more than 200 jobs to the market at full maturity.

Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation President and Chief Executive Officer says, "Brooks Rehabilitation is honored to join with Mayo Clinic to further expand patient care and services and deliver on Brooks' mission to empower people to achieve their highest level of recovery and participation in life through excellence in rehabilitation."

Last year, Brooks admitted more than 5,000 rehabilitation hospital patients and cared for more than 60,000 throughout its entire system of rehabilitation care. Its multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists, neuropsychologists and other rehabilitation experts are among the best trained and educated in the profession. Using the latest evidence-based treatments and technology, the team works toward the goals of each patient and family to help them achieve the highest functional recovery. The Arizona expansion aligns with other growth initiatives, including adding beds to its existing three inpatient hospitals and new outpatient service locations throughout Florida.

"At Mayo Clinic we specialize in treating rare, serious and complex conditions. After seeing the closely integrated working relationship that the Brooks team shares with our Mayo colleagues in Jacksonville, Florida, we are very pleased to welcome them to Phoenix," says Richard Gray, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. "They have the proven ability to meet the complex rehabilitation needs of our patients and guide them in returning to their lives and highest functioning after illness or injury."

"Physicians and patients at Mayo Clinic in Florida have trusted Brooks to provide expert rehabilitation care for many years," says Brooks Rehabilitation System Chief Medical Officer Trevor H. Paris, M.D., FAAPMR. "Our physicians are board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) to diagnose, treat and manage conditions that affect movement, function and quality of life. This deep subspecialty training provides the physician with even more expertise in the complexity of rehabilitation care. Brooks recently partnered with Mayo Clinic in Florida for a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program to increase access to this high level of care. We look forward to expanding this expertise to Arizona."

"These organizations have aligned missions and values," Baer says. "This is a unique opportunity to bring the best in post-acute care to treat the most complex rehabilitation patients in the Phoenix market," says Baer.

The new hospital's development team includes: Anchor Health Properties as the developer; Kitchell as the general contractor; Hoefer Welker as the architect; Kimley Horn as the civil engineer. Additionally, the hospital has entered into a long-term lease agreement for the property with Pan-American Financial Assistance Foundation with funding arranged and structured by Veyron.

Mayo Clinic has a minority interest in this joint venture.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

Brooks Rehabilitation , a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient hospitals in Florida. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides

outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and to providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.