The North America online gambling market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.38 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030 Shifting consumer preferences towards online and digital experiences have played a crucial role in driving the market growth. Many users prefer the convenience of accessing gambling platforms from their homes or on the go rather than visiting physical casinos or betting shops. The availability of a wide range of online gambling options, including casino games, sports betting, poker, and more, has attracted a diverse audience. Operators offering a comprehensive suite of games and betting options tend to attract and retain more customers.



The integration of innovative payment solutions and financial technologies (fintech) has facilitated transactions within the online gambling ecosystem, driving market growth. The availability of secure and convenient payment methods, including digital wallets, cryptocurrencies, and instant banking options, streamlines players' deposit and withdrawal process, enhancing the overall user experience. In addition, adopting blockchain technology and smart contracts in online gambling platforms provides transparency and immutability.

The growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology drive the market growth of online gambling. Cryptocurrencies offer advantages such as enhanced security, anonymity, and lower transaction fees. Blockchain technology improves gaming operations' transparency, fairness, and integrity through decentralized and tamper-proof ledgers. However, regulatory concerns, volatility, and technical barriers to adoption may impede the widespread integration of cryptocurrencies in the North American market.

North America Online Gambling Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the sports betting segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 49.8% in 2023. Collaborations between gambling software developers and private enterprises to create gaming solutions with user-friendly interfaces have played a pivotal role in expanding the market

Based on device, the mobile segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to advancements in mobile technology, such as faster processors, improved graphics, and seamless connectivity

U.S. dominated the market with the revenue share of 16.5% in 2023. Legalizing and regulating online gambling in various states has significantly expanded the market's potential and accessibility In May 2022, DraftKings acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG). The acquisition allows DraftKings to tap into new customer demographics by leveraging the established reputation and recognition of the Golden Nugget brand. Furthermore, by integrating GNOG's unique capabilities, like Live Dealer games, and combining them with DraftKings' vertically integrated technology stack, the combined entity can deliver an enhanced and diversified gaming experience to its users Companies Featured

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd

Betsson AB

Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD)

DraftKings, Inc

Kindred Group PLC

MyBookie

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Playtech Sky Betting & Gaming Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered North America



