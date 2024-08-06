Trump Vs Harris: Who Is Coming Up Top According To News Sentiment Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Permutable, a global leader in sentiment analysis , has released insights into the changing dynamics of US political media coverage. Using advanced sentiment analysis techniques, Permutable analyzed 130,231 headlines from 550 US news outlets over the past three months, focusing on coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.Key findings:- Vice President Harris consistently leads Trump in positive sentiment, with the gap widening over time.- A significant spike in media attention occurred following an assassination attempt on Trump, briefly narrowing the sentiment gap before Harris's coverage rebounded strongly.- Harris's appointment as leader (following President Biden stepping down) marked a turning point, resulting in overwhelmingly positive coverage and increased media focus.- Harris has dominated headlines since her appointment, outpacing Trump in both volume and positive sentiment of coverage.- Trump's media presence has declined notably in both volume and sentiment compared to Harris."Our AI-driven analysis provides a unique, data-backed perspective on the shifting tides of US political media coverage," said Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI. "The stark contrast in sentiment and volume of coverage between Harris and Trump offers valuable insights into the current political narrative and public perception."This analysis showcases Permutable's cutting-edge capabilities in processing and interpreting large volumes of media data, offering unparalleled insights for journalists, political analysts, and campaign strategists.About PermutablePermutable specializes in advanced AI-driven data analysis , providing actionable insights across various sectors, including politics, finance, and world trends. Our state-of-the-art algorithms process vast amounts of data to deliver accurate, timely, and meaningful analysis.

