CCCADI's 6TH ANNUAL AFRIBEMBÉ FESTIVAL JOINS FORCES WITH HARLEM WEEK 50 DURING BLACK AUGUST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is hosting its 6th Annual AFRIBEMBÉ FESTIVAL: Rhythms of Home in partnership with Harlem Week on Sunday, August 11, 2024, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at General Grant National Memorial in New York City as part of the larger day-long event "A Great Day in Harlem."AFRIBEMBÉ harnesses the power of its theme, Rhythms of Home, to elevate the African Diaspora's legacy of preserving our traditions across time and place through powerful musical performances that pay tribute to our ancestors and the Motherland, our freedom home of Haiti - the first independent Black nation, and our current home of Harlem.CCCADI's AFRIBEMBÉ has joined forces with Harlem Week to commemorate Harlem Week's 50-year journey of elevating the spirit of the Harlem community. These intersecting Pan-African celebrations, rooted in revolutionary fervor, occur during Black August. Black August is a month-long observance that pays tribute to Black freedom fighters and acknowledges the history of Black resistance to oppression.AFRIBEMBÉ will be hosted by poet and activist MC Felipe Luciano with featured artists: Something Positive Dance Troupe, Kongo Haitian Roots, KR3TS, and DJ Sabine Blazin.As an East Harlem institution dedicated to advancing cultural equity and promoting racial and social justice for African-descendant communities, CCCADI proudly joins Harlem Week to Celebrate the Journey, recognizing our intertwined histories. The journey of Harlem Week continues the legacy of Black excellence in Harlem from 40 years ago and honors our ancestors' resilience, beauty, and cultural preservation before that.CCCADI's Afribembé is born from the legacy of El Festival de Santiago Apóstol en El Barrio, also known as the Loiza Festival in El Barrio. This Harlem festival celebrated the traditions of Loiza, Puerto Rico, one of the most African-influenced towns on the island. While the celebration in Loiza is of the town's patron saint, it elevates, preserves, and represents African traditions in Puerto Rico.From drumming to rhythm to party, we use the African word Bembé as one term that connects our Diaspora in music, joy, and community. AFRIBEMBÉ is one of the many ways CCCADI seeks to advance its mission of cultural equity and racial and social justice for African-descendant communities through the arts and culture.AFRIBEMBÉ is made possible by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs-Coalition for Theaters of Color, the New York City Council, the Altman Foundation, Ford Foundation, Gilman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations.AFRIBEMBÉ FESTIVAL AT HARLEM WEEK 50WHEN: Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 4:30 - 6:30 PMLOCATION: General Grant National Memorial (W 122nd St &, Riverside Dr., New York, 10027)RSVP: FREE - Registration is not required.VIEW HIGH RES IMAGES HEREFor more information, visit .For Harlem Week's Full Schedule of Activities, visit .ABOUT CCCADIThe Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is an arts, culture, education, and media organization that advances cultural equity, and racial and social justice for African descendant communities. CCCADI's programs serve children/youth, families, young professionals, elders, local and international artists, and practitioners of African-based spiritual traditions. Through our work, CCCADI offers a collective space where African descendants honor the contributions of the global African Diaspora through exhibitions, performances, conferences, educational programs, and international exchanges. Learn more atABOUT HARLEM WEEKHarlem Week is an annual celebration of the best of Harlem which works to promote its rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, as well as arts, culture, religion, business, entertainment, and sports. HARLEM WEEK began in 1974 as HARLEM DAY, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship in Harlem for New Yorkers and beyond. Given the huge success of the celebration, additional days were added to showcase the community's rich economic, political, and cultural history.SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook: @CCCADITwitter: @CCCADIInstagram: @CCCADIMEDIA CONTACTS:Tiffany KnightenBrand Curators...Viannca VelezDirector of CommunicationsCaribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute...###

