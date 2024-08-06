HIP Video Promo Presents: Kid Bode Feat. Kash Gokrazy Release New Music Video 747

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kid Bode & Kash GoKrazy team up on epic new single "747"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kid Bode is a hard working, hard rapping artist from Chicago's West Side and has always been brimming with creativity and musical talent. Ever since a young age he's always been musically inclined, crafting beats on his piano and capturing his ideas on tape recorders. His relentless hustle and tenacious grind led him to the studio, where he not only honed his craft but also gained a deep understanding of the business. For the past decade, Kid Bode has been scathing, adrenalin fueled music. He pioneered the Hip-Hop Mosh Pit genre, inviting listeners to step into a world where they can let loose, express themselves, and embrace their inner energy. This revolutionary musical experience Kid Bode provides fuels the spirit and liberates the true self.

Drawing inspiration from his own raw energy, Kid Bode is known for his authentic and positive vibe. He uplifts himself and others, bringing a unique and powerful presence to the stage. An energy seller, Kid Bode goes hard in sending the message in all of his songs to motivate others to work hard, grind, and stay strong without being a pushover. Join Kid Bode in this exhilarating ride and experience the powerful impact of Hip-Hop Moshpit Music.

Kid Bode has once again captivated his fans and followers with his new single,“747.” This track promises to elevate listeners to new heights with its monstrous beats and razor-sharp lyrics. Kid Bode's distinctive style and wit shine through, making“747” an unforgettable experience. In this release, Kid Bode teams up with the electrifying Broadway actress and lyrical powerhouse, Kash GoKrazy. Known for her dynamic energy and captivating stage presence, Kash brings a fresh and invigorating vibe to the track. The single is also produced by the legendary E Jilla Beats, who is known for his exceptional skill in crafting hits. His production perfectly complements Kid Bode's lyrical prowess, creating a seamless blend of rhythm and wordplay.“747” is more than just a song; it's a testament to Kid Bode's meticulous approach to music. In a city like Chicago, where violence often shadows the vibrant culture, Kid Bode remains committed to producing music that is both relevant and respectful.

“747” isn't just a song but a thrilling visual experience that takes viewers on a high-octane journey. The music video for“747” perfectly captures the exhilarating essence of the track, bringing its themes of speed, freedom, and ebullient energy to life. Kid Bode's real-life job as a chauffeur plays a significant role in the video's concept. The imagery of two Dodge Challengers“flying through Chicago traffic” mirrors his daily experiences, translating the rush and thrill of navigating the city's streets into a visual metaphor for the song's powerful momentum. The video encapsulates the sensation of speeding through traffic, much like a plane soaring through the skies. Adding to the video's allure are scenes featuring Kid Bode and Kash GoKrazy inside a sleek jet. Their lively performance is filled with electrifying energy and charisma, making it impossible to look away. Get ready to be transported as Kid Bode and his crew take viewers on an exhilarating journey through both the streets and the skies. Buckle up and prepare for takeoff-”747′′ is ready to soar.

