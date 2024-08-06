Jeep®, Chrysler And Fiat Brand Vehicles Named Top Picks As Part Of The 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --





2024 Jeep® Wrangler received

two designations: Top Pick for Enthusiasts and Top Pick for Outdoor Adventurers

2024 Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last seven years, named a Top Pick for Empty Nesters

2024 Fiat 500e chosen as a Top Pick for Urbanites

Jeep®, Chrysler and Fiat brand earned honors as Top Picks from the

2024 Newsweek Autos Awards , announced today. Newsweek staff analyzed vehicles based on the features and qualities important to a variety of psychographic groups.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Top Pick for Enthusiasts and for Outdoor Adventurers

Jeep Wrangler is celebrating two designations: a Top Pick for Enthusiasts and a Top Pick for Outdoor Adventurers. The Top Pick designations apply to the entire 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup, including the heart-pounding V-8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and America's best-selling plug-in hybrid, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe . As the most iconic and recognized SUV ever, the Jeep Wrangler delivers legendary off-road 4x4 capability, unmatched open-air freedom, class-leading versatility and efficiency, advanced safety features and extensive customization.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler, the most off-road capable vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. For the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand introduced the first full-float Dana rear axle, available 100:1 crawl ratio, new factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety features with a new interior, featuring available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain air bags in the first and second rows.



2024 Chrysler Pacifica Top Pick for Empty Nesters

Chrysler Pacifica , the most awarded minivan over the last seven years, earned a Top Pick for Empty Nesters award from Newsweek Autos to add to the list. The designation applies to both the Pacifica gas model and the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivering 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520. The Pacifica offers versatility, ample cargo space, easy entry/exit, a host of advanced safety features, excellent fuel economy and unique attributes that make it a smart choice for empty nesters looking for a comfortable vehicle to suit an active lifestyle, hobbies and travel.

Chrysler Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid helps charge the battery when braking or stopping using built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.



2024 Fiat 500e Top Pick for Urbanites

The all-new Fiat 500e was chosen as a Top Pick for Urbanites. With a modest footprint for tight parking spots, available park assist and distinctive Italian design, conquering the concrete jungle is no problem with the small but mighty 2024 Fiat 500e, offering city dwellers the perfect mix of style and utility. The 500e is a modern, tech-forward take on a beloved classic, delivering a host of new safety features, while remaining fun to drive and true to its roots. Fiat 500e features nearly 150 miles of range, 85 kW of fast-charge capability with 31 miles of additional range after only five minutes of charging and 0% to 80% in only 35 minutes.

Part of a 125-year-old brand, the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e is an icon, born to deliver mobility, joy and style in a BEV in a way that only FIAT can. The Fiat 500e is the lightest passenger BEV in the market, powered by a 42 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and an electric drive motor that puts out 117 hp and 162 lb.-ft. of maximum torque. Built at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy, the Fiat 500e is an affordable BEV with an MSRP of $32,500 and lease prices as low as $299 per month.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030 , a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Company website:

LinkedIn:



Facebook:

Instagram:



Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube:



SOURCE Stellantis