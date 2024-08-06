V4c.Ai Elevates Leadership With Appointment Of Vijay Rao To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- v4c, a premier IT services consultancy specializing in Dataiku , the Universal AI platform, announced today that it has appointed Vijay Rao to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Vijay Rao is the founder and former CEO of Apisero (now NTT Data), previously recognized as the world's largest pure-play MuleSoft consultancy.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time of growth for v4c, as it looks to scale its global footprint into focused vertical markets and expanded data science, machine learning, and generative AI capabilities.

"I am truly honored to join the board of v4c, a premier strategic partner for Dataiku," said Vijay Rao . "The synergy between Dataiku and v4c represents a groundbreaking opportunity to revolutionize how enterprises leverage data. Being part of the AI/ML revolution is a mission I'm passionate about, and v4c has chosen the ideal partner in Dataiku to deliver transformative results to our joint customers."

Rao's tenure at Apisero was characterized by visionary leadership and innovation. Under his guidance, Apisero rapidly ascended to become the world's largest pure-play MuleSoft consultancy, with over 2,000 certified experts in MuleSoft and Salesforce technologies. The company's exceptional growth trajectory was marked by a series of significant achievements, including recognition as an 8x MuleSoft Partner of the Year and receiving venture capital investment from Salesforce Ventures. Apisero's success was driven by its pioneering approach to integration and automation, which enabled more than 250 global organizations to transform their digital landscapes. Apisero was acquired by NTT Data in October 2022.

Rao is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and currently serves on the board of Snowflake pure-play consultancy, kipi . His expertise in scaling businesses through strategic alliances will be instrumental as v4c advances its operations and solidifies its market position with Dataiku.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vijay to our board," said Jeremy Stensland, President of v4c . "His exceptional leadership and strategic direction have transformed Apisero into a global leader, and we are excited to leverage his experience to drive v4c's accelerated success with Dataiku. His addition to the board reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation, and empowers our team to further elevate our service offerings to our global portfolio of customers."

About the Board

The Board of Directors at v4c comprises a diverse and dedicated team of executives, technologists, and operators. They passionately support the v4c vision and provide guidance that empowers the company to pursue its mission of becoming the world's leading Dataiku services provider.

About v4c

v4c is a premier IT services consultancy specializing in Dataiku, the Universal AI platform, to drive strategic business transformation. We partner with organizations to accelerate their journey towards AI-driven success by offering a comprehensive suite of Dataiku and generative AI services. Our expertise in implementation, optimization, and enablement empowers clients to harness the full potential of their data, unlocking significant competitive advantages and fostering innovation.

Contact:

Savannah Williamson

[email protected]

SOURCE v4c