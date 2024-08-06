Tightiestm Launches Innovative Functional Activewear Designed To Enhance Fitness Performance And Promote Longer Health Span Within Physical Activity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering a New Category of Activewear, Tighties is the First to in Apparel for Pain Management, Muscle Conditioning and Injury Prevention

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tighties TM, a new functional activewear brand, today announced the debut of its product lineup featuring three pairs of leggings designed to address distinct needs such as pain relief, muscle strengthening and active recovery. With superior compression and integrated strapping systems, Tighties actively works to strengthen muscles and improve alignment, ultimately training the body towards better functionality. Created for those who are committed to an active lifestyle and seek a higher level of wellness, Tighties' mission is to help active people stay active.

The Tighties Strapping System leverages the BOA® Fit System to deliver a precise fit. The Tighties Strapping System integrates into the leggings to create muscle reinforcement and engagement. This customizable solution makes it easy to put on the leggings and adjust them into place. Manufactured in San Diego, Tighties launched The Challenger Resistance Leggings and The Energizer Compression Leggings, with The Stabilizer Leggings with Built-in Support to be released later this year.



The Challenger Resistance Leggings: ($249):

Crafted from a breathable yet robust compression material, these leggings feature the BOA Fit System paired with the strategically placed Tighties Strapping System. The unique design elevates workouts through resistance training and ensures comfort and ease of use. Great for gym workouts and outdoor activities. The internal resistance system offers enhanced calorie burn, muscle strengthening and increased output. The Challenger Leggings are now available for pre-sale online in men's and women's .

The Energizer Compression Leggings ($99):

These compression leggings utilize a breathable compression that supports both workouts and everyday activities. They're engineered with performance compression to promote blood flow, leading to stronger endurance and recovery. Fit for triathlons, running, gym workouts and more. Users can increase endurance and recover faster. The Energizer Leggings are now available for purchase online in men's and women's . The Stabilizer Leggings with Built-in Support ($299):

Promoting optimal lower body alignment, these leggings leverage the BOA Fit System and Tighties Strapping System to actively stabilize and align critical areas like the hips, knees and lower back. The muscle engagement allows for maximum power transfer for pain management and protection against injury. Made for pickleball, agility sports, running, hiking and gym workouts. The technology promotes better-aligned movement for performance over time so users can experience increased longevity. The Stabilizer Leggings will be available for purchase in September in men's and women's .

"At Tighties, we know that movement is intrinsic to who we are, so we're forging a brand-new category for activewear that helps people experience less pain and more gain in their everyday activities," said Krystal Gillis, founder and CEO of Tighties. "Unlike any other activewear on the market, Tighties merges cutting-edge design with advanced orthopedic principles, providing wearers with unparalleled support, comfort and performance enhancement."

A longstanding entrepreneur and wellness enthusiast, Gillis collaborated with a team of medical professionals, engineers and design specialists to build products that are functionally exceptional and medically sound.

"Tighties emerges as a pioneering force in the activewear realm, distinguished by its unique customization feature that provides essential support for degenerative hip and knee conditions without the need for bulky braces," said Mark McBride, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and Tighties medical advisory board member. "I love the idea of building resistance bands into garments so that we can tone and promote increased muscle activation just by wearing these in our daily lives."

Unlike many bracing and cabling systems in activewear, Tighties products are comfortable to wear and easy to use. Users simply put it on like regular activewear and adjust the dials to activate the strapping system. Created by clinical experts and proven by science, Tighties compression effectively engages and builds muscles over time so users can both see and feel the difference.

To learn more about Tighties or purchase products, visit . Imagery can be viewed here .

About Tighties

Founded in 2022, Tighties TM functional activewear is the first to market in apparel for pain management and muscle conditioning. Created by clinical experts and proven by science, Tighties offers a range of products designed to address distinct needs such as pain relief, muscle strengthening and active recovery.

With superior compression and wearable support technology, Tighties products actively work to train your body effectively. Created for those who are deeply committed to an active lifestyle and seek function from their activewear, Tighties' mission is to help active people stay active. Tighties products are manufactured in San Diego, USA. To learn more, visit .

