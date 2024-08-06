BRG Continues Expansion Of Forensic Accounting Practice With Appointment Of Ben Sheppard As Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Ben Sheppard

has joined the firm's Forensic Accounting & Investigations practice as a director in Los Angeles. With a focus on the entertainment and industries, Sheppard provides litigation, valuation and forensic investigation services involving complex business disputes and intellectual property matters.

Sheppard is the latest addition to BRG's Forensic Accounting & Investigations practice over the past year, including the appointments of

managing directors Christopher Hanson , Kenneth Mathieu , Jeff George , Frank Wisehart

and Frank Dery .

"Our team of leading forensic experts at BRG is delighted to welcome Ben to our fast-growing practice," said Ray Kolls , a BRG managing director and co-leader of its Economics, Disputes & Investigations business line. "His expertise in navigating complex disputes, coupled with his deep insights of the evolving entertainment industry, will make him an invaluable asset to our clients."

Sheppard has over 30 years of experience, including accounting and financial operations roles at leading media and entertainment companies such as Warner Home Video, DIRECTV, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and The Walt Disney Company, as well as at global accounting and consulting firms. He has delivered expert testimony over 80 times in federal and state courts and in domestic and international arbitrations. He has contributed in high-profile cases and investigations spanning the breadth of the entertainment industry, including motion picture finance, motion picture/television production/distribution, home video/streaming, live entertainment, sports, video games and music publishing.

"I'm honored to join BRG's Forensic Accounting & Investigations practice at such an exciting moment in its ongoing growth trajectory," said Sheppard. "I look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team of experts to deliver impactful solutions to clients."

