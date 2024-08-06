Revolver Podcasts Launches Riveting True Crime Podcast Texas Crime Stories With Investigative Reporter Robert Riggs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Prepare for a riveting journey into the heart of Texas crime with the launch of "Texas Crime Stories," a new podcast that takes listeners from the crime scene to the courtroom to the

cellblock. This true crime sensation is the result of a strategic partnership with Riggs Media.

Celebrated Peabody Award-winning investigative journalist Robert Riggs is at the helm, bringing his storytelling expertise to reVolver's bilingual audience. "Texas Crime Stories" offers listeners a front-row seat to real-life cases through the perspectives of those most intimately involved: law enforcement investigators and prosecutors, offenders, reporters, and victims alike.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his admiration for Riggs' unmatched storytelling prowess: "For years, I've witnessed Riggs in action-reporting fearlessly from the frontlines of war zones and exposing corruption in politics," Hobbs remarked. "His unparalleled access to a vast network of law enforcement sources empowers him to weave together true crime tales that stand apart, each one a gripping narrative born of his unique insight and unparalleled connections."

Riggs' acclaimed career in broadcast journalism has earned him prestigious accolades, including top honors from the industry's most esteemed awards. Recently, his compelling work on "Freed To Kill," a five-part television documentary and podcast series exploring the sinister story of serial killer Kenneth McDuff, garnered both a coveted Webby and a Silver Telly.

"Tales of true crime defy the imagination in the sprawling expanse of Texas, where the mythical shadows of oil, cowboys, and cattle loom as large as the state itself. The Texas Crime Stories podcast unfurls the grim tapestry of the most confounding and chilling crimes that have scarred the Lone Star State and the Southwestern United States," said Riggs.

The podcast will also be available in Spanish under the name Texas Historias de Crimen , ensuring accessibility to a wider audience.

Riggs' monumental impact in journalism is underscored by multiple prestigious awards, including three Alfred I. duPont Columbia University Journalism Awards for exemplary investigative reporting. His work spans interviewing notorious serial killers and U.S. Presidents, reporting from war zones in Iraq, and covering natural disasters, solidifying his reputation as a juggernaut in journalism.

Before his journalism career, Riggs served as an investigator for legendary Texas Congressman Wright Patman, focusing on investigations linked to the Watergate and Pentagon bribery scandals. His Top Secret clearance and elite training positioned him at the confluence of policy and inquiry, shaping federal legislation like the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

An alumnus of Texas A&M University, Riggs was honored with the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2001, recognizing his monumental contributions to journalism. This accolade exemplifies Riggs' eclectic brilliance, connecting his degree in Architecture and Construction to the intricate design of compelling narratives.

Outside his investigative work, Riggs finds solace in the equestrian arts. A descendant of a long line of Texan horsemen, Riggs balances his high-octane professional life with the tranquility of horseback riding, embodying the frontier spirit of Texas.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, with programming that is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, and available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

Listeners are invited to download the podcast in their preferred language:



Texas Crime Stories

(English) Texas Historias de Crimen

(Spanish)

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

