Stream Realty Partners Strengthens Carolinas Presence With New Executive Managing Director & Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners , a national commercial firm offering a vertically integrated of services, announces the appointment of Taylor Senter as the new Executive Managing Director and Partner overseeing the firm's operations in North and South Carolina.

With a distinguished career in commercial real estate, Senter brings two decades of experience in representing corporate office tenants in their real estate interests. His tenure includes 15 years at Newmark in Atlanta, where his team advised large corporations and law firms on complex real estate negotiations in gateway cities domestically and internationally. His team has been called upon to deliver solutions in every major city in the United States, with active projects across the East Coast from New York City, Washington, D.C., and South Florida to international markets such as London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Throughout his career, Senter's primary focus has been in the Sunbelt, with extensive experience in the primary business centers of Atlanta and Charlotte.

"We are thrilled to have Taylor leading Stream's initiatives in the Carolinas," said Chris Jackson , President and CEO of Stream. "His extensive experience working throughout the major markets in the region makes him the ideal leader for our Carolinas region. I am confident that Taylor's leadership will drive significant growth of our business in the Carolinas, and his hire aligns with our strategic plan for Stream in the region."

In his new role, Senter is responsible for executing Stream's strategic direction and initiatives in North Carolina and South Carolina. He will focus on helping build Stream's presence in the tenant advisory business in the Southeast, as well as expanding Stream's acquisition, development, leasing, and property management services across the Carolinas.

Senter's hire comes at a time of significant growth for Stream in the Carolinas. Recent additions to the Charlotte office include the relocation of Adam Jackson , Stream's Chief Investment Officer, from Dallas. Jackson is responsible for directing the company's investment activities and managing Stream's fully discretionary investment funds, totaling over $2 billion of equity, which currently acquires and develops industrial, mixed-use office, and data center opportunities.

Additionally, since joining in August of 2023, Co-Managing Directors Charley Leavitt and Barry Fabyan have established a multi-million-square-foot portfolio of institutional, Class A office properties throughout Charlotte, acting on behalf of many of the region's most sophisticated and preeminent office landlords. With Senter's extensive background and leadership, Stream Carolinas is poised for continued growth and success in the region.

Daniel Farrar

will be assuming a leadership role on Stream's Investment Management platform, where he will be focused on directing Stream's activities throughout the East Coast.

"I am excited to join Stream and help build on the success that Daniel and his team have accomplished in just a short period," said Senter. "Since opening the office, they have gained market share throughout the Carolinas by acquiring best-in-class talent representing institutional office and industrial landlords, as well as working with Adam's team to establish the firm as a premier investment platform in the region. I look forward to working with the talented group at Stream to expand our reach in the region."

