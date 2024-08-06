Circuit Clinical And Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates Forge New Community-Based Research Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Circuit Clinical , a community-based research organization, and Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates , a premier allergy and pulmonary care provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to bring advanced medical solutions to Hamilton Township, New Jersey patients through cutting-edge clinical trials.

Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates Logo

Continue Reading

This collaboration significantly advances community-based access to groundbreaking treatments and therapies through clinical trials in central New Jersey. By leveraging Circuit Clinical's extensive expertise in conducting clinical research and Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates' commitment to exceptional patient care, this partnership promises to enhance the scope and quality of medical services available to Mercer's patients and the surrounding population through an embedded traditional clinical trial model.

"We are thrilled to be working side-by-side with Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates. Their dedication to top-tier care aligns perfectly with our mission to change how people participate in clinical research. We can now provide Mercer patients new treatment options that could significantly impact their quality of life in the same location where they receive their current care," expressed Margaret Scott, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Circuit Clinical.

Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates, known for its comprehensive approach to managing allergic and pulmonary conditions, will now offer its patients the newest treatment options through research trials. This initiative will enable patients to participate in clinical studies that explore the efficacy of new therapies and treatments, ultimately contributing to the advancement of medical science. Including diverse and underrepresented participants from the surrounding community and Mercer's patients will impact research and the industry's persistent challenges of clinical trial recruitment.

Dr. Anthony J. Ricketti, Founder and Lead Physician at Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates, shared, "Our commitment to providing high-quality care is at the core of everything we do. We are excited to offer our patients new and potentially life-changing treatments by partnering with Circuit Clinical. This collaboration underscores our dedication to managing existing conditions and exploring innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes."

Circuit Clinical's role will involve coordinating and managing the clinical trials. At the same time, Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates will integrate these opportunities into their practice, ensuring patients are aware of the latest advancements in medical care.

For more information about the clinical trials offered through this new partnership, please visit circuitclinical .

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical empowers patients to choose clinical research as a care option through improved access to clinical trials. Dedicated to transforming the experience of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research for physicians and their patients, Circuit provides clinical research services through traditional, hybrid, and decentralized community-based site models and their MD Prescreen service that optimizes patient referrals. Follow on

LinkedIn

for updates and announcements.

About Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates

Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates is a premier specialized allergy and pulmonary care provider based in Hamilton, NJ. The practice provides dedicated patient-centered care to improve health outcomes through advanced diagnostic and treatment options. The expert physicians and staff team are committed to delivering compassionate and effective care for various allergy and pulmonary conditions.

Media Contacts:

Circuit Clinical

Candice Kent

VP of Marketing and Communications

484-885-0981

SOURCE Circuit Clinical