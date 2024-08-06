Washington Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Approval Of The U.S. Farm Bill Expected To Boost Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Washington Cannabis Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Derivatives (CBD, THC), End-use (Industrial Use, Medical Use), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Washington legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2030 Factors such as growing consumer disposable income, legalization of medicinal cannabis, growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, increasing demand for cannabis from the pharmaceutical industry, and the approval of the U.S. Farm Bill are expected to boost the market growth.



Cannabis is widely utilized for managing a range of health conditions, including cancer, mental health issues, pain, and nausea, and for recreational purposes. The growing incidence of cancer is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growing acceptance of medical marijuana over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the American Cancer Society in January 2023, 609,820 cancer deaths and 1,958,310 new cancer cases were projected to occur in the U.S. in 2023. In the U.S., two CBD drugs (nabilone and dronabinol) are approved by the FDA for the treatment of vomiting and nausea caused by chemotherapy.

In addition, the rise in cannabis certification programs and growing awareness among people regarding the therapeutic benefits of cannabis boosts market growth. For instance, Washington-based Tacoma Community College offers a 9-week online certificate program that gives an understanding of the cannabis supply chain and the skills needed to excel in the cannabis cultivation environment. Moreover, there is a growing demand for various CBD-infused products, such as beverages, cannabis oil, beauty products, capsules, gummies, etc. Various methods, such as vaping, smoking, or topical application, can introduce CBD into the body. In Washington, cannabis is legal, and CBD is employed to develop personal care products and medicinal products. The legalization of cannabis-based products created significant expansion opportunities for various industries to broaden their range of products.

Furthermore, new technologies and improvements are continually being developed for cannabis cultivation. With an increasing demand for technologically advanced cannabis production, these expanded techniques are anticipated to assist cultivators in optimizing their resources, further driving the market's growth.

Washington Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

By source, the marijuana segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the recognition of cannabis for medical purposes and growing research studies for its therapeutic benefits

By derivatives, the CBD segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, due to rise in demand for CBD-infused food, cosmetics, and medication By end use, the recreational use segment held the largest market share in 2023 due to the growing demand for cannabis for smoking and consuming it in the form of foods & beverage Companies Featured

NORTHWEST CANNABIS SOLUTIONS

The Hollingsworth Cannabis Company, LLC

Alkaloid Cannabis Company

Herbs House

Nirvana Cannabis

Edgemont Group (Leafwerx)

OLYMPIA WEED COMPANY

Canna West Seattle

Grow Op Farms (Phat Panda) Forbidden Farms, LLC Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.2.1. Source outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Washington Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Case Study Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Washington Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, By Source, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Source Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Hemp

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Hemp CBD

4.4.3. Industrial Hemp

4.5. Marijuana

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Flower

4.5.3. Oil and Tinctures

Chapter 5. Washington Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, By Derivatives, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Derivatives Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4. CBD

5.5. THC

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Washington Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. End-use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4. Industrial Use

6.5. Medical Use

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Chronic Pain

6.5.3. Depression and Anxiety

6.5.4. Arthritis

6.5.5. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

6.5.6. Cancer

6.5.7. Migraines

6.5.8. Epilepsy

6.5.9. Alzheimer's

6.5.10. Multiple Sclerosis

6.5.11. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6.5.12. Tourette's

6.5.13. Diabetes

6.5.14. Parkinson's

6.5.15. Glaucoma

6.6. Recreational Use

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Service Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Washington Legal Cannabis Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900