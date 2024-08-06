Archipelago Launches AI Tools To Help Broker Leaders Improve How Their Teams Prepare Submissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Property Hub application enables broking firms to automatically get best-in-class property data across their entire of business.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Archipelago, the leader in broker productivity software, today announced the launch of tools that help insurance brokerage firms automatically get improved, market-ready Statements of Values (SOV) for their entire book of business, significantly reducing time and effort."Brokers continue to face challenges in gaining visibility into property data across their portfolios,” said Alex Lyashok, CEO of Archipelago.“With Property Hub, managers can identify accounts with data gaps and address them by sharing AI-generated data improvement recommendations with their team.”Key Features and Benefits:- Save Time: Send all of your documents without any manual data entry and automatically enrich the SOV with data from existing sources such as valuations, risk control, PCAs, inspection reports, and spreadsheets..- Elevate the Entire Team: Enable every broker to deliver white glove service at scale with auto-generated data quality assessments and curated action plans for improvement .- Avoid Last-Minute Surprises: Get notified to proactively address data issues, such as valuation or modeling outliers and other changes."With Archipelago, all the SOV submission preparation work that was done manually can now be completed in minutes, allowing brokers to focus on building strong client relationships and driving growth,” added Lyashok.“Moreover, these tools are now available to individual brokers on a per-seat license basis, starting at $400 per month.”“We use Archipelago on all of our SOVs so that we can course correct and help our clients present their risk in the absolute best light,” said Alex Littlejohn, EVP, Senior Managing Director at Alliant P&C.For more information about Archipelago's new tools and how they can transform your submission preparation process, visit onarchipelago .About Archipelago:For insurance brokers who compete on analytics, Archipelago is the productivity software that powers your workflows with accurate data.

