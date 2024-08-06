HIP Video Promo Presents: The High Plains Drifters Premiere New Music Video 'Summer Girl (Redux)' On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The High Plains Drifters are back at it again with an all-new single "Summer Girl (Redux)"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If fans have ever had one of“those” vacations, The High Plains Drifters are here to tell their tale. Their latest single,“Summer Girl (Redux)”, takes fans of their recent musical outings in a new direction – tropical rock with a twist. The High Plains Drifters' lead Larry Studnicky tells a woeful tale of alluring summer flings turned bad. It's all expressed with the vocal style and musical finesse fans have come to expect from these New York City genre-jumpers, along with a big dose of sun-drenched fun.

Tinkles of steel drums set the scene for this new release's subversively mellow-sounding ride through ever-longer and more costly relationships for a traveler too trusting in romance. Studnicky's sultry, sardonic vocals – think Johnny Cash in a swimsuit – relate a string of calamities that may strike a familiar note to solo visitors to tropical climes. Instead of ending up wiser for his experience, the singer is left nostalgic for the season, while the band adds an infectious musical counterpoint to his story. Larry laughs at himself – and similar self-deluded saps – in this good-natured romp with a hook you'll be humming through the hot days ahead and beyond.

With“Summer Girl (Redux),” The High Plains Drifters continue the exciting direction, glamorous visuals, and high production values that viewers have come to expect from their videos, this time with themes from James Bond to Jimmy Buffett but with a more meaningful twist.

The video acts as a fantasized reflection of a middle-aged man looking back on his life through past loves that ultimately lead him to something he didn't know he still had: hope. The video recalls the main characters' past in a daydream, paradise-like way. Each woman appearing in the video plays a crucial role in the main character's story. From the femme fatale at the beginning who first broke his heart, to the ones that were just bad ideas, to the ex-wife that takes more than half of everything, until finally he finds that rare woman who takes him as he is, with nothing left to give but love and a willingness to try again.

The singer leaves audiences wondering: Can paradise be found in a lover who wants something from him besides fancy cars, exotic trips, and easy cash? The High Plains Drifters let the viewer decide in this catchy and visually wowing video that perfectly captures a bummer of a summer, with a laugh.

