Rui Alves Named Secretary/Treasurer Of The Rhode Island Inns Of Court

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Rui P. Alves has been named secretary/treasurer of the Rhode Island Inns of Court, for a one-year term for 2024-2025.

The Edward P. Gallogly Family Law Inn of Court has brought lawyers and judges handling family law cases together for collegial conversation and continuing education for over 25 years. The Chapter is comprised of 80 plus members who are either Family Court judges, lawyers practicing in Family Court or students from Roger Williams University School of Law. Meetings are held monthly throughout Rhode Island and serve as an opportunity to keep the membership and the bench aware of issues as they arise and evolve in the ever-changing and challenging field of family law.

Rui is an experienced Rhode Island and Massachusetts litigator and advocate in family law, criminal law and government relations matters in both state and federal court. He concentrates his practice on helping individuals and corporations craft solutions for complex issues related to domestic relations, criminal defense and government affairs. A native of Portugal, Rui speaks fluent Portuguese and Spanish. He is former legal counsel to the Rhode Island Senate's Committee on Finance.

