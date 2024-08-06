BJP MP Demands Increase In Frequency Of Mumbai Suburban Trains

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Tuesday urged the of Railways to increase the frequency of Mumbai suburban local trains and reduce crowd.

"This is necessary as Mumbai's suburban railway caters to over 7.5 million commuters daily and it is the lifeline of the city. However, the current infrastructure is severely strained leading to perilous conditions for passengers," he said.

Kulkarni cited data to substantiate her demand. She said that over 2,000 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries were reported on the suburban railway in 2023 due to overcrowding-related accidents. "The peak hours witness trains operating at over 30 per cent capacity with passengers risking their lives by hanging onto doors and windows. Such overcrowding not only endangers lives but also severely impacts the quality of life and productivity of Mumbaikars," the MP said.

"There is an urgent need to increase the frequency of trains during peak hours. Currently, the Central and Western lines run trains at intervals of approximately 3-5 minutes. By increasing the frequency to 2-3 minutes, the load can be significantly reduced. Additionally, deploying more 15-coach trains instead of the current 12-coach ones, can accommodate more passengers per trip," she suggested.

Kulkarni appealed to the ministry to prioritise the issue and allocate necessary funds and resources for infrastructure upgrades. "This includes expediting the ongoing Mumbai Urban Transport Project phases and ensuring timely completion. Enhancing the suburban train network will not only save lives but also improve the overall efficiency and reliability of Mumbai's public transport system," she said.