Climatec, LLC Strengthens Southeast US Operations With The Acquisition Of Engineered Control Solutions, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Further growth in building and expansion of regional presence Customers of both companies benefit from expanded range of building solutions that can increase safety, efficiency, and comfort.

Phoenix, AZ – Climatec, LLC, a Bosch company, has acquired the business of Engineered Control Solutions (ECS), a leading building automation solutions provider and system integrator with offices in North and South Carolina. ECS has about 100 employees. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, ECS is serving customers in the Southeast US and nationally. The company provides building automation solutions for efficient control, regulation and monitoring of technical building equipment such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting across the education, government, healthcare, and commercial building sectors. These owners and operators of commercial buildings and infrastructures have benefited from increased efficiency and simplified processes, as well as improved comfort for users. ECS' building experts and regional operations are an excellent complement to Climatec's portfolio.

“ECS is a perfect fit for Climatec's business and culture,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, president, Bosch Building Technologies Integrator Business – North America.“The professionalism and dedication of the ECS's team to deliver innovative building solutions fully aligns with the Climatec entrepreneurial spirit and mission for operational excellence and world-class service.”

“Climatec and Bosch's commitment to customers and employees, the strength of their building technology partnerships, and long-term business focus made this decision easy,” said Lee Revis, president, Engineered Control Solutions.“The fact that the deal coincides with our 25th anniversary underscores our excitement for a great future ahead for our team and our customers.”

“We are thrilled to have ECS as a part of the Climatec team,” said Shawn Flahart, Climatec vice president for Building Automation Services.“The addition of the ECS team gives us countless new opportunities to expand our services, grow our business in the Southeast, and better serve our national customers.”

All associates and the management team will continue in their respective roles.

About Climatec, LLC

For nearly 50 years, Climatec has invested in people, technology, and services needed to be its customers' trusted business partner for building solutions. Today, Climatec is a leading provider of building technologies and energy solutions in the nation. Climatec's technology partners include the world's leading suppliers of building automation, security, life safety, and energy efficiency technologies. And since 2015, Climatec has been part of Robert Bosch LLC. For further information see

Press/Media/PR Contact

Jill Boileau

Director of Communications

...

(602) 819-4945

Attachments



ECS and Climatec Acquisition ECS and Climatec Acquisition

CONTACT: Jill Boileau Climatec 6028194945 ...