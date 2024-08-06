(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Polyurethane, Nylon), Application (Peripheral Artery Disease), End-use (Hospitals), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. PTA balloon catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2024 to 2030 The market is driven by several key factors, including the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral artery disease, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and the geriatric population. According to the Population Reference Bureau, there will be a significant rise in the number of Americans aged 65 or above from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This indicates a 47% surge in the elderly population, accounting for a higher proportion of the overall population, rising from 17% to 23%.



The healthcare industry has been witnessing a significant increase in minimally invasive procedures. Medical professionals and patients are opting more for minimally invasive procedures such as percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) using balloon catheters. Such procedures have various benefits over traditional open surgeries, including faster recovery times, reduced discomfort, and lower risks of complications.

Technological advancements have been vital in driving innovation in PTA balloon catheters. The manufacturers continuously develop new catheter designs, materials, coatings, and delivery systems to improve performance, safety, and patient outcomes. Moreover, incorporating technologies such as drug-coated balloons and digital imaging significantly improved the effectiveness of PTA procedures.

U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Report Highlights

The nylon segment held the largest market share of around 50% in 2023 owing to the strength and durability of the material, making it a preferred choice for balloon catheter.

The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the unique properties of the material.

Peripheral artery disease dominated the application segment in 2023 due to geriatric population and increasing prevalence of the disease.

Based on application, coronary artery diseases segment were expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to being a major health concern in the U.S.

Hospitals occupied a larger share in end-use segment due to the increasing number of patient visiting the hospitals.

In terms of end-use, ambulatory service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In August 2023, DuPont, a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions, completed its acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading provider of high-value polymer solutions for medical devices and healthcare markets. Why should you buy this report?

Abbott

Andra Tec

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Group

Natec Medical Terumo Corporation Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S PTA balloon catheters market by Material Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Polyurethane

4.4.2. Nylon

4.4.3. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Peripheral Artery Disease

5.4.2. Coronary Artery Disease

Chapter 6. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Region Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. U.S. PTA Balloon Catheter Market by Region Outlook

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.3.1. West

7.3.2. Midwest

7.3.3. Northeast

7.3.4. Southwest

7.3.5. Southeast

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

