Mk North America Enhances Customer Experience With Innovative Digital Solutions For Post-Sale Documentation

An example of a new mk serial number tag on a conveyor.

A glimpse into the information provided when scanning a QR code on an mk conveyor.

mk launches digital conveyor information via QR codes, boosting efficiency, sustainability, and customer support with easy access to essential materials.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mk North America , a leader in conveyor system solutions, is proud to announce a significant advancement in customer support and environmental responsibility with the launch of digital conveyor manuals. In a move to enhance customer convenience and reduce paper waste, mk North America will now provide operating manuals, project drawings, and recommended spare parts lists through a QR code integrated into the conveyor system's serial number tag.

By scanning the QR code, customers will be directed to a dedicated webpage tailored to their specific conveyor project. This innovative approach ensures that all essential information is readily accessible, reducing the time spent searching for documentation and eliminating the risk of losing critical paperwork. Whether the conveyor system changes hands, is relocated within a facility, or undergoes integration, customers can now have peace of mind knowing that their documentation is always just a scan away.

Key Benefits of mk North America's Digital Conveyor Manuals:

1. Immediate Access to Information: Customers can obtain operating manuals, project drawings, and spare parts lists instantly, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime.

2. Paperwork Preservation: Digital documentation ensures that vital information is never lost, regardless of the conveyor's lifecycle or changes in ownership.

3. Environmental Responsibility: Eliminating paper manuals aligns with mk North America's commitment to sustainable practices by reducing paper waste.

4. Customer Support: Should a printed manual be necessary, mk North America remains committed to customer satisfaction and will provide printed copies upon request.

"We are excited to offer our customers a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to access their conveyor system documentation," said Kate Nadeau, Marketing Manager at mk North America. "This initiative not only simplifies the process for our customers but also supports our dedication to sustainability; all while focusing on our core mission of providing our customers with not only better products, but also better solutions."

Check out mk's Quick Refence Guide to how the new Conveyor QR system works.

For more information about mk North America's digital conveyor manuals and to explore their comprehensive range of conveyor solutions, please visit .

About mk North America

mk North America is a leading manufacturer of conveyor systems and automation solutions, providing innovative and reliable products to various industries. With a commitment to quality, customer service, and sustainability, mk North America continues to set the standard in conveyor technology.



