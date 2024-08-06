IJC Announces Public Comment Period For Elk-Kootenai/Y Water Pollution Study

The IJC is also hosting a one-hour public webinar on this study later today, Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 pm MDT (5:30 pm PDT). All interested parties are invited to attend.



The webinar will include a presentation and question-and-answer period that will focus on the IJC's activities to date related to the establishment of an IJC study board to report and make recommendations on water pollution within the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed, as well as the Commission's role to provide assistance in the development of a Terms of Reference for a Governance Body .



The study board is being established in response to a request ("Reference ") to the IJC from the governments of the United States and Canada that incorporates a proposal developed in partnership with the Ktunaxa Nation.

register to participate in the webinar and submit any questions or comments during the registration process or by email at [email protected] . Questions submitted in advance will be addressed during the information session.

This webinar will be held in English only.



Share your thoughts on the Elk-Kootenai/y Water Pollution Study: Public Comment Period August 6-27, 2024

