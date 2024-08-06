LYFT CO-FOUNDER LOGAN GREEN JOINS AUTOTECH VENTURES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Green to Further Enhances Firm's Marketplace and Mobility Service Expertise

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan Green, co-founder and board chairman of Lyft , has joined Autotech Ventures , a premier venture capital firm investing across mobility and transportation, as a venture partner. Green's experience successfully leading Lyft from inception through hypergrowth, and his vision for more equitable and efficient solutions, will be invaluable to Autotech as it continues to identify and support startups revolutionizing transportation.

After co-founding Lyft as one of the first peer-to-peer ridesharing marketplaces, Green scaled it into one of the world's most successful transportation platforms, facilitating hundreds of millions of rides annually. In March 2023, Green stepped back from his day-to-day responsibilities as Lyft's CEO and moved into the role of chairman of its board of directors. He also serves on the board of directors of eBay Inc., one of the world's largest online marketplaces.

In joining Autotech Ventures, Green brings his extensive experience building consumer marketplaces, scaling and leading companies through exponential growth and creating enduring consumer brands.

"The electrification and autonomous tidal wave is just beginning to form, and the implications will reshape our lives, our cities and our transportation systems," Green said. "Autotech Ventures has the best transportation-focused ecosystem in the industry. I'm looking forward to being a part of it and working with the next generation of world-changing founders who are building the future of transportation."

As a venture partner, Green will focus on identifying investment opportunities, mentoring founders and management teams as well as providing strategic guidance to both portfolio companies and the Autotech Ventures team. His appointment underscores Autotech's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and reinforcing its position as a leader in mobility investments.

"Given Autotech's investment in Lyft and working with Logan over the past decade, I've seen his passion for pioneering new transportation solutions firsthand," said Quin Garcia, co-founder and managing director of Autotech Ventures. "As a venture partner, his entrepreneurial spirit and expertise will be critical, especially in our marketplace and mobility services investment practices. Logan is primed to help our portfolio companies scale and support the next generation of mobility entrepreneurs."

Autotech Ventures is a venture capital firm with more than $500M under management and a mission to solve the world's ground transport challenges with technology. The company has invested in more than 40 startup companies, including Outdoorsy and Hayden AI, and its notable exits include Lyft, XNOR, Frontier Car Group, indie Semiconductor, Volta Charging and Marti.

