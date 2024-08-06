MERCALIS AND TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCE SENIOR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISVILLE, N.C. and

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group (Triangle), a premier strategy consulting firm that advises senior life science leaders in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and related industries on questions related to access, commercial strategy, product launch, and corporate strategy, today announced two appointments that further strengthen the firm's senior leadership team. Triangle, acquired by life sciences commercialization company Mercalis in April 2022, has named both Aileen Nicoletti, PhD and Michael Turner as Partners.

Nicoletti and Turner help to expand and strengthen the product strategy and launch excellence capabilities of Triangle.

Nicoletti is a life sciences consultant with over 20 years of experience advising biotech and pharmaceutical clients on portfolio and commercialization strategy. Her focus has involved new product planning, portfolio management, and brand and launch strategy. She is adept at building bridges across functions and telling compelling stories to support key strategic decisions. Her strong operational experience in developing consulting teams, tools, and operations has led to rapid growth of the consulting firms she has led in the past. Nicoletti earned a BS in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary and a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan.

Turner is a seasoned leader and client strategic partner with over 25 years of commercial strategy consulting experience in life sciences. He has served as an advisor to emerging and established biopharmaceutical company commercial leaders in new product planning/go-to-market strategy, commercial and competitive strategy, and portfolio strategy. Throughout his career, he has supported the commercialization of over 75 global launch products across most therapeutic areas and has helped over 20 emerging pharma companies prepare for their first US launches. As part of his launch and commercialization work, he has also worked extensively with companies on their patient and physician services programs. Turner holds a BS in Operations Research and Engineering from Cornell University's College of Engineering and an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"The addition of Aileen and Michael further strengthens the Triangle and Mercalis leadership teams," said Chris Apolito, Founding Partner of Triangle Insights Group. "For many years, both individuals have demonstrated excellence in their fields and are very highly respected in the world of life sciences consulting. I look forward to the many contributions they will make going forward."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group, please visit .

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, cell, and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit

.

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit

.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Mercalis

[email protected]

SOURCE Mercalis