Lucid Software Named To Forbes Cloud 100 For The Fifth Consecutive Year

"We are truly honored to be included on the Cloud 100 list for the fifth year in a row," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "The recognition is a testament to how effective collaboration is essential to a company's success and how much of an impact Lucid has in sparking creativity across 70+ million users globally while also driving efficiency and alignment. With the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, global teams are empowered to effortlessly connect, engage and successfully execute their goals with the most intelligent and comprehensive collaboration platform available."

Lucid's inclusion on the Cloud 100 highlights significant momentum over the past year, including the roll out of several AI enhancements built upon its patent-backed intelligent platform to uplevel team collaboration. This includes advanced diagram generation in Lucidchart, enriched mind maps in Lucidspark with Collaborative AI and a Microsoft 365 Copilot plugin to summarize and streamline workflows. Additionally, Lucid achieved FedRAMP® Authorization, as well as new intelligent product capabilities like team hubs, a centralized space designed to enhance team coordination and alignment.

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

In addition to being included on the Cloud 100, Lucid also ranked as the 12th most-used enterprise application in Okta's 2024 Businesses at Work Report and received repeated #1 rankings in G2's quarterly Momentum Grid® Reports for Visual Collaboration Platforms, highlighting the company's dynamic growth and market leadership.

