Tredence Named A Leader In 2024 ISG's Provider Lenstm Assessment For Retail Analytics Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tredence was selected as a Leader in retail analytics by ISG, for empowering the world's top retailers to modernize their data foundation and transform their enterprise data into insights with AI/ML.



SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tredence , the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the Information Services Group's (ISG) Provider LensTM

Analytics Services 2024 report for Retail Analytics Services.

ISG PROVIDER LENS 2024 QUADRANT

Continue Reading

ISG, a prominent global technology research and advisory firm, serves as a trusted business partner to over 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises.

This year's ISG 'Specialty Analytics Service – Retail Study' assessed 18 leading market providers, analyzing their strengths, challenges, and competitive advantages to aid decision-makers in selecting the best analytics services companies for Retail. In this assessment, ISG identified Tredence as a Leader and a top choice for retailers navigating the complex landscape of data and analytics.



According to the report, Tredence was chosen for its exemplary leadership in transforming leading retailers' data foundations, enabling them to derive actionable insights with AI/ML technologies and significantly reducing time to value for retail clients.

ISG identified several Tredence strengths & differentiators, including:



Comprehensive AI and ML accelerator ecosystem for retail:

Tredence provides over 140 retail-specific AI and ML accelerators through its ecosystem, ATOM. These pre-built accelerators are certified by hyperscalers like Databricks, are customizable and scalable, facilitate predictive and prescriptive analytics across the retail value chain, and reduce time-to-value by significantly.

Strong customer and marketing analytics capabilities:

One of Tredence's many intelligence solutions, COSMOS, integrates and enriches customer data from multiple sources, enabling retailers to deliver personalized experiences across omnichannel touchpoints. Focus on innovation and platform evolution:

Tredence prioritizes enhancing offerings, investing over 10% of revenue in capability development via co-development with leading hyperscalers like Google and Databricks focused on GenAI.

"Retailers are rich in data but starving for actionable insights to drive top-line growth and bottom-line saving. Tredence is the secret weapon for modernizing data foundations and driving AI-based decisions for the world's largest and fastest-growing retailers," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence .

"Tredence is the retail AI expert driving the data strategy for 8 of the top 10 retailers. Trusted by the world's leading retailers, we power over $1 trillion in retail sales and touch the lives of over 1 billion people. Our AI/ML retail-specific accelerators tackle the toughest data engineering and data science challenges, enabling rapid value delivery and reducing the total cost of ownership."

"Tredence stands out as a leader in the retail analytics space with its scalable AI and ML accelerators on the ATOM platform, enabling analytics across the value chain. Tredence effectively meets critical market demands by tackling complex business challenges through advanced analytics and profound expertise in data engineering, data science, and retail domains.

The company's commitment to innovation ensures rapid, scalable, and customized intelligence for retailers," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG

Visit the Tredence website to learn more about driving the data strategy for top global retailers or

download a copy of the ISG report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit

and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn .

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics, sourcing advisory, managed governance and risk services, network carrier services, technology strategy and operations design, change management, market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.



For more information, visit



Photo -

Logo -



SOURCE Tredence