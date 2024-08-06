The American Diabetes Association Announces Transition Of Chief Scientific And Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association® (ADA) announced on July 8 that Chief Scientific and Medical Officer (CSMO) Dr. Robert Gabbay has chosen to step down from his role to reduce his professional commitments and transition into semi-retirement. Dr. Gabbay's last day will be September 6.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Bob for his unwavering dedication and the profound impact he has made during his tenure," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA. "As we move forward, guided by his legacy and the enduring deep expertise of the ADA's Science and Health Care team, I am confident that the ADA will continue to thrive and lead the fight against diabetes."

To ensure the ADA identifies the best CSMO to continue driving its mission forward, the ADA will engage a reputable search firm to oversee this critical process. The ADA's search committee will include Henderson as well as members of the ADA's current national board of directors and emeritus council.

The ADA is committed to maintaining the highest standards of scientific and medical excellence as it navigates this transition and beyond.

With this in mind, Dr. Nuha El Sayed, the ADA's senior vice president of health care improvement, has agreed to assume expanded duties while the organization conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement.

"We are fortunate to have built a robust scientific and health infrastructure over the past several years, supported by a talented team committed to long-term success," said Henderson. "Dr. El Sayed's leadership and expertise will be invaluable during this transition period while we undertake a thorough and thoughtful search for our next chief scientific and medical officer."

The application for the CSMO role will be available later this month. In the meantime, interested candidates for the CSMO position should submit their resumes to Elle Uh at [email protected] .

