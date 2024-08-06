KICKFIN, THE LEADING TIP MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE, ANNOUNCES NEW INTEGRATION WITH SKYTAB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickfin, the leading tip management software, today announced it has integrated with SkyTab, the leading restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solution from Shift4. This new integration will allow restaurants using SkyTab to auto-calculate tip pools or shares and send payouts directly to their employees' of choice - no cash or pay cards required.

Brands like Marco's Pizza, Dave & Buster's, Beef 'O' Brady's and Bar Louie use Kickfin to modernize their tip management. Easy to use and endlessly customizable, Kickfin eliminates tedious tip calculations and removes cash from the payout process, so managers can move faster, track everything, and ensure accuracy and compliance.

SkyTab POS

is a best-in-class restaurant technology solution designed to streamline operations, simplify business management, and improve the guest experience. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

"As an all-in-one restaurant platform, SkyTab has helped tens of thousands of restaurants modernize and optimize their operations," said Jay Shavitz, Shift4's SVP of SkyTab Product. "Kickfin is a valuable addition to our marketplace, helping SkyTab customers realize significant time and cost savings by simplifying and improving the tip payout process."

Kickfin's SkyTab integration makes it easy to build highly complex tip policies and calculate tips based on roles, shifts, hours worked, points, sales categories and more. SkyTab customers can distribute tips directly to their staff's bank of choice; funds arrive in a matter of seconds - 24/7, 365.

Kickfin's best-in-class capabilities include robust payment tracking, so managers can maintain an electronic "paper trail" for every tip-out, as well as the calculations used to determine the tip amounts. Reports can easily be pulled by pay period for simple, streamlined accounting.

"With fewer cash transactions than ever before, digitizing tip management has become table stakes. Now the question is: Are you digitizing tip management in the best possible way?" said Brian Hassan, the co-CEO of Kickfin. "This integration gives thousands of SkyTab customers the power to fully automate their tip distribution process so they can save time, reduce risk, ensure compliance -

all while making life easier for restaurant managers and their employees."

About Kickfin

Ranked the #1 tip distribution software, Kickfin gives restaurant pros the power to tip out their whole team in 60 seconds. Thousands of restaurants use Kickfin to automate complex tip calculations and send real-time payouts directly to their employees' bank of choice, no cash (or math!) required. Save time, track everything -

and make tip payouts the best part of everyone's day. For more information about Kickfin, visit kickfin.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR ) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.

KEELY HUNGATE

KICKFIN

[email protected]

SOURCE Kickfin