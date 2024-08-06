The market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by several factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, fueled by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and an aging population, which has led to an increase in the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers. With approximately 77 million diabetic patients in India, the demand for effective treatment options for diabetic foot ulcers is on the rise.



Additionally, increasing awareness about diabetic foot care among patients and healthcare professionals has contributed to the market growth. Moreover, advancements in medical technology and the introduction of innovative wound care products, such as advanced dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and growth factors, have improved the efficacy of diabetic foot ulcer treatment, further driving market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and increase access to diabetic care services in rural areas are expected to bolster market expansion. Overall, the combination of these factors is propelling the market forward, with promising growth prospects in the forecast period.

Several diabetes care device manufacturers are setting up new manufacturing facilities in India owing to the favorable regulatory environment and high population. Several companies are entering into partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2022, Healthium Medtech, a Bengaluru-based company, launched several wound dressing products under its wound care portfolio. These dressings are intended to cure venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. Thus, such factors are expected to increase the competition in market.

Market players are constantly develop new and improved products to ensure quicker healing time for diabetic foot ulcers. Companies such as ConvaTec, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M Healthcare, Coloplast Corp., and Smith & Nephew Plc., are among the leaders in this market. Additionally, increasing research and development and collaboration is also fueling the market growth. For instance, in March 2023, Mylab Discovery Solutions, a Pune-based biotechnology company, collaborated with a UK-based firm to develop a diabetic foot ulcer detection kit. This kit aims to provide a rapid and accurate diagnosis of diabetic foot ulcers, a common complication among diabetic patients that can lead to serious infections and amputations if not treated promptly.

The partnership between Mylab and the UK firm leverages Mylab's expertise in molecular diagnostics and the UK firm's experience in diabetic foot ulcer management. The kit utilizes advanced technology to detect specific biomarkers associated with diabetic foot ulcers, enabling early intervention and improved patient outcomes. This development signifies a significant step forward in addressing the growing burden of diabetic foot ulcers in India and globally.

Based on treatment, the biologics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to its reduced wound healing time and increased platelet formation efficiency

Based on ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023

Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, due to the increased adoption rate of treatment and highly experienced staff

ConvaTec, Inc.

Acelity L.P. Inc.

3M Healthcare

Coloplast A/S

Smith & Nephew Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB BSN Medical GMBH

