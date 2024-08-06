HIP Video Promo Presents: Ben E. Davis Premieres New Music Video 'Mind Games' On Ventsmagazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ben E. Davis is capturing audiences everywhere with his re-released single "Mind Games"

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ben E. Davis is a powerful and songwriter and has masterfully fused pop, soul, and dance genres to craft his unique musical identity. Drawing inspiration from pop legends like Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and George Michael, Ben's journey in has been nothing short of magical. Originally from Los Angeles, now based in London, Ben's passion for music led him to join the renowned party the LA ALLSTARS, performing on global stages and supporting artists such as Katy Perry and Train. In 2014, Ben made a bold move to London, where his career continued to flourish. He lent his vocal talents to Union J on the X-Factor UK and supported artists like Fleur East at Pride in 2017. A significant highlight of his career came in 2021 when he performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, supporting Keala Settle for the Royal Variety Performance attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Looking ahead to 2024, Ben is set to release“American Boy In London,” an upcoming track co-written with Sting, offering a fresh take on the classic“Englishman In New York.” However his latest single,“Mind Games,” has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Unsigned Only competition, and he is also a contender for America's Next Top Hitmaker. Ben E. Davis continues to enchant audiences with his energetic performances and compelling music, solidifying his place as a rising star in the music industry.

Ben E. Davis has re-released his vibrant single,“Mind Games.” Born from a creative collaboration with LA-based songwriter and co-producer Ulf Anneken, this track immerses listeners in the exhilarating highs and perplexing lows of romantic entanglements. The cleverly crafted lyrics encapsulate the frustration and amusement of mixed signals in love, featuring an irresistibly catchy chorus that humorously addresses the confusion. The track was brought to new heights when acclaimed producer Joe Rodwell, known for his exceptional work on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, joined forces with Ben in London. With its unforgettable hooks and energetic vibe,“Mind Games” promises to captivate audiences and carve its place as a standout hit of the season.

The“Mind Games” video directed by David Molyneux (creator of the Nintendo Switch game The Seven Chambers) stars the charismatic Bernard Bullen, celebrated for his roles in Telemundo's Betty en NY and Disney+'s live-action series The Mandalorian. Bullen's portrayal of Ben E. Davis's love interest brings a captivating and intense dynamic to the storyline. The storyline unveils Bernard and Ben as lovers reborn in different time periods, grappling with expressing their love due to the social restrictions of each era. The music video vividly depicts the essence of three iconic eras-the lively swinging '60s, the lavish 1920s Great Gatsby era, and the refined 1800s Bridgerton style. Each period is exquisitely detailed, drawing viewers into a visual spectacle that enhances the song's timeless themes of romantic confusion and mixed signals. In certain scenes, Ben appears in a straitjacket, representing his inner turmoil. By the video's conclusion, he vanishes from the straitjacket, symbolizing his ultimate liberation-a freedom that took Ben E. Davis a decade to achieve in his current life.

More Ben E. Davis at HIP Video Promo

More Ben E. Davis on his website

More Ben E. Davis on TikTok

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...