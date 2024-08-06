PM Modi Releases Big Bang Numbers On Indian Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the Big Bang Numbers on the Indian as part of his Bi-Weekly Bharat newsletter for the fortnight of July 15-31 on the Namo app.

The newsletter highlighted that India's cap has hit a record $5.5 trillion while the of the world's highest tunnel was launched by the Prime Minister at Shinkun La on the state boundary between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Some highlights also include:

*Indian MSMEs created over 20.5 crore jobs in 4 years while 39 per cent of MSMEs in the country are now owned by women.

*1.4 lakh recognised startups generating 15.5 lakh jobs.

*Employment in India rose by 35 per cent to 64.33 crore over the last six fiscal years

*The manufacturing sector (formal and informal entities) saw an 85 lakh employment opportunities increase from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

*India's exports grew by 5.5 per cent to $21.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $300 million. Exports are now all set to surpass $800 billion this fiscal year. In June, India's electronic goods exports rose 16.9 per cent to $2.82 billion.

*In Q1 2024-25, Apple iPhone exports reached $3.8 billion, 79 per cent of India's FOB value.

*India's trade deficit has narrowed to $20.98 billion in June from $23.78 billion in May.

*India's outward (FDI) commitments rose to $2.14 billion in June 2024, compared to $1.14 billion in June 2023.

*India Inc. raised Rs 32,619 crore from overseas bonds in 2024. FPI infused Rs 30,772 crore into Indian markets.

*India's card payments market is set to surge 11.3 per cent in 2024, reaching Rs 28.4 trillion.

*GCCs completed 6,667 leasing deals, marking a 16 per cent increase in India.

*About 6 crore ITRs were led for FY24; 70 per cent under the new tax regime.

*Domestic air passenger traffic rose 5.76 per cent to 13.2 million in June from 12.4 million last year.

*Automobile retail sales rose 9 per cent in Q1 FY25 to 6.2 million units, up from 5.7 million units in Q1 FY24.

*Porsche India sales grew by 40 per cent in the January-June period. From 2018-2023, BMW India set records in H1 2024 with 7,098 cars, 3,614 bikes, and 2,000 EVs.