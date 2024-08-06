Brook + Whittle's Greenlabel® Blockouttm Receives Important Recyclability Recognition And Pre-Qualification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUILFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle is proud to announce that its GreenLabel® BlockOutTM light-blocking shrink sleeve solution has received recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting or exceeding the voluntary requirements for APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition. Additionally, How2Recycle® has evaluated the solution and has pre-qualified it as widely recyclable on eligible ­clear PET bottles. The recognition from both organizations highlights Brook + Whittle's commitment to advancing circular packaging solutions and its role in driving sustainability in the labeling industry.

The APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition program evaluates the materials, components, and design of packaging to ensure it is compatible with recycling systems and can be effectively recycled. Brook + Whittle's recyclable light-blocking shrink sleeve has been recognized for its innovative design that not only meets the high recyclability standards but also offers superior protection for light-sensitive products.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. It aims to make recycling easier and more transparent by providing consistent and accurate information on how to recycle various types of packaging. How2Recycle's pre-qualification of Brook + Whittle's light-blocking shrink sleeve solution on eligible clear PET bottles as widely recyclable* further emphasizes the company's commitment to recyclability and helping consumers make informed recycling choices.

"We are honored to receive this important recyclability recognition from the APR and How2Recycle label pre-qualification," said Mark Pollard , CEO of Brook + Whittle. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that addresses the critical need for recyclable packaging while ensuring product integrity. This recognition validates our efforts and reinforces our commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation."

"APR is pleased to recognize Brook + Whittle for their GreenLabel® BlockOutTM, light-blocking shrink sleeves," said Curt Cozart , Chief Operating Officer at APR. "With the expansion of the market in light-sensitive beverages, these labels will enable brands to move from opaque and dark PET bottles to clear PET bottles while still protecting their product. This is a considerable improvement for the industry that will increase the amount of clear PET coming to reclaimers and allow for more bottle-to-bottle circularity."

* The assigned label for on-pack usage may change due to product application, attachments, or other factors.

