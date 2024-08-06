FAVOR DELIVERY HONORS LOCAL RESTAURANTS WITH BEST IN TEXAS 2024 AWARDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Best in Texas 2024 awards recognize 36 local restaurants on Favor that exemplify Texas hospitality
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans, today announced the winners of its Best in Texas 2024 awards across the Lone Star State, including Greater Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Since 2023, the Best in Texas awards have recognized some of Favor's most-loved and most-ordered locally owned and operated restaurant partners throughout Texas.
Continue Reading
Favor's Best in Texas 2024 awards honors 36 local restaurants across some of the Texas-based delivery app's most popular cuisines and categories who also exemplify Texas hospitality by consistently providing the best user experience, offering quick delivery times and upholding an excellent customer service rating.
Favor's Best in Texas 2024 awards honors 36 local restaurants across some of the Texas-based delivery app's most popular cuisines and categories, including, American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, barbecue and dessert. In addition to being some of the most-ordered and most-loved local restaurant partners in the Favor app, 2024 winners were also selected for exemplifying Texas hospitality by consistently providing the best user experience, offering quick delivery times and upholding an excellent customer service rating.
"We are honored to be named one of Favor's 2024 Best in Texas restaurants and are thankful for our hard-working team that keeps the pits burning and meat smoking for our community," said Goode Company Barbecue, Best in Texas 2024 winner in Houston. "We've been serving Houston for nearly 50 years, and we're grateful that Favor gives us the opportunity to put the authentic Texas barbecue we're known for in the hands of our neighbors, near and far."
In addition to an official Best in Texas plaque for their restaurants, this recognition includes a number of perks designed to celebrate and spotlight these beloved businesses. As Favor's Best in Texas winners, these merchants also receive free featured placements in the Favor app, discounted delivery fees and additional marketing promotion across Favor's marketing channels.
"Being recognized as the Best in Texas is a tremendous honor because our love for this state runs deep," said Bird Bakery, Best in Texas 2024 winner in San Antonio. "Thanks to Favor, we can now expand our services beyond our restaurant walls and reach more people across the great state of Texas!"
The full list of Best in Texas 2024 winners across the Lone Star State includes:
Austin
American: Tumble 22
Mexican: Tacodeli
Asian: Madam Mam's
Italian: Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Barbecue: Slab BBQ & Beer
Dessert Bakery: The Baked Bear
Corpus Christi
American: House of Burgers
Mexican: Kiko's
Asian: Jaja Caf
Italian: Sam & Louie's Pizzeri
Barbecue:
Silverado Smokehouse
Dessert: Sugarbakers
Dallas-Fort Worth
American: Dive Coastal Cuisine
Mexican: Salsa Limon
Asian: Sushi Axiom
Italian: Olivella's Pizza
Barbecue:
Smoky Rose
Dessert: Wow Donuts & Drips
Houston
American: Adair Kitchen
Mexican: La Mexican
Asian: Uni Sushi
Italian: Pink's Pizza
Barbecue:
Goode Company Barbecue
Dessert: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Rio Grande Valley
American: New York Deli
Mexican: El Pato Mexican Food
Asian: Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Italian: Stefano's Pizza Express
Barbecue:
Reyna's BBQ & Cocina
Dessert: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
San Antonio
American: Orderup
Mexican: Teka Molino
Asian: Pho Win
Italian: Tiu Steppi's
Barbecue:
Smoke Shack
Dessert: Bird Bakery
Available exclusively in Texas, Favor is the delivery service local businesses love and depend on every day, whether it's starting a delivery business or scaling in-house offerings. To become a merchant partner, visit favordelivery/for-merchants .
About Favor
Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date-which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery and follow Favor on Facebook ,
Twitter ,
Instagram
and TikTok .
SOURCE Favor
MENAFN06082024003732001241ID1108523093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.