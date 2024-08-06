Tempus Realty Partners Secures $29M Industrial Portfolio Comprising Three Key Properties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based partnership, announced today the of an industrial portfolio totaling $29 million. The Tempus portfolio includes two sale-leasebacks and one value-add property, encompassing 424,659 square feet and 36.84 acres.

The industrial acquisitions are located in Birmingham, Ala.; Elkton, Md.; and Fond du Lac, Wis. The tenants in these properties include Micropore, Inc., and Action Printing.

"We are thrilled to acquire this portfolio, which includes three strategically located industrial properties," said Dan Andrews, CEO of Tempus Realty Partners. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to delivering high-quality assets to our investors."

This purchase marks another significant milestone for Tempus Realty Partners as it continues to expand its industrial portfolio across key markets. The portfolio is Tempus' second of 2024.

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.

