This report provides an overview of the greenhouse emissions reduction targets, data, and strategies of 18 leading pharmaceutical companies.

The 18 major pharmaceutical companies analyzed in this report have committed to a target for reducing emissions or achieving net zero emissions. Most pharmaceutical companies have started reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by using more renewable energy reducing the carbon footprints of their products. Pharmaceutical companies are also setting targets for suppliers to adopt emissions targets.

All major pharmaceutical companies have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve these goals they are adapting their operations and products and are increasingly engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across their supply chain.

Understand how pharmaceutical companies are investing to achieve net zero and how this will impact their supply chains. Understand the key climate risks that pharmaceutical companies face. Benchmark emissions data and targets and see which companies are leading in reducing emissions.

