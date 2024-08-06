Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Business Report 2024: Adoption Of Biologics And Biosimilars Spurs Growth - Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs is estimated at US$79.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$102.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical drugs market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in drug development and delivery systems that enhance treatment efficacy and patient compliance. The expanding geriatric population globally, which is more susceptible to chronic eye conditions, significantly contributes to the increasing demand for ophthalmic medications. Moreover, the global increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes, which are often associated with serious eye complications, also boosts the market growth.

Consumer behavior is shifting towards preferring advanced, less invasive treatment options that offer quicker recovery and fewer side effects, which in turn drives the adoption of innovative ophthalmic drugs. Lastly, governmental and non-governmental efforts to raise awareness about eye health and improve accessibility to ophthalmic treatments play crucial roles in the market expansion, ensuring a sustained demand for these vital medications. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anti-VEGF Agents Drug Class segment, which is expected to reach US$34.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Anti-Glaucoma Drug Class segment is also set to grow at 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $21.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $21.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $79.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advances in Drug Delivery Systems Propel Growth in Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Formulations Generate Demand for Advanced Ophthalmic Drugs

Growth in Geriatric Population Drives Adoption of Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals

Rising Awareness of Eye Health Strengthens Business Case for Preventative Treatments Adoption of Biologics and Biosimilars Spurs Growth in Ophthalmic Drug Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)



Allergan PLC

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Shire PLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900