Redi-Data's Email Database Again Certified At 95% Deliverability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fairfield, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redi-Data, Inc. , a leading provider of postal and email lists, data services, direct marketing solutions, and digital identity resolutions, has successfully completed its 2024 Alliance for Audited (AAM) database audit of its physician email database and email deliverability rate.

“Data quality and consistency are essential ingredients for successful outreach programs. We are pleased that AAM once again certified that our email database meets AAM's high standards for data quality and delivery accuracy. We are thrilled to see significant year-over-year growth in overall MD, DO file size coverage, and representatives of over 1.2 million physicians in the U.S.,” stated Michael San Inocencio, Director of Sales and Business Development of Redi-Data.“Healthcare marketers depend on accurate and relevant data to promote successful campaigns to their desired audiences. The AAM audit report again conveys to our customer partners our commitment to the quality of our data and related services.”

“Our audit results validated Redi-Data's email database of 1.2 million email addresses in 2024 and a deliverability rate of greater than 95%,” stated Richard Murphy, President of the Alliance for Audited Media, which completed a merger with BPA Worldwide in 2023.“The Redi-Data team should be applauded for their commitment to quality, transparency, and accountability.”

“The audited data is the source of Redi-Data Digital's HCP automated segments, which are available on LiveRamp and other programmatic-enabled marketplace platforms,” explained San Inocencio. With the launch of our new digital identity solution, match logic is used to connect our certified email addresses with other de-identified online data on HCPs. Our automated segments can be accessed on data marketplaces, and all information is anonymized.”

Healthcare marketers can leverage custom-curated segments from Redi-Data Digital®, enabling them to target healthcare professionals (HCPs) with precision and scale. Redi-Data Digital®, our powerful digital identity solution, is designed to help healthcare marketers improve the scale and accuracy of their omnichannel marketing efforts. Redi-Data Digital's ready-to-launch or custom segments can reach HCPs through social media, mobile, search, video, Connected TV (CTV), and more. By mapping our offline database with a leading data connectivity partner like LiveRamp, marketers can reach highly specialized audiences wherever they spend time online. Redi-Data Digital® offers robust layers of multidimensional data to enhance relationships, satisfaction, retention, and revenue and grow your omnichannel marketing.

About the Alliance for Audited Media

As the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, the Alliance for Audited Media delivers impartial, credible data to help media buyers buy and sellers sell. AAM works alongside the media and advertising industry to establish standards that can be verified independently, ensuring the legitimacy of the businesses that drive media's progress. AAM also provides verification for compliance programs including brand safety, privacy, sustainability and tech assurance. Learn more at auditedmedia.com.

About Redi-Data

Redi-Data, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer, and business postal and email lists. Our recently released digital identity solution, Redi-Data Digital, enables marketers to reach healthcare audiences with precision and scale online. As an official database licensee of several leading professional associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), Redi-Data provides the most trusted physician information to pharmaceutical brands and their agencies. Clients across various industries use Redi-Data's high-quality lists, data services, and turn-key marketing solutions to reach their target audience with better data, resulting in better outcomes and affordability. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Redi-Data has sales offices in Berlin, NJ, and Sunrise, FL. Visit to learn more. Better Data, Better Outcomes.

