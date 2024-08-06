HIP Video Promo Presents: Neon Dreams Releases All New Music Video 'Thankful For You'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iconic duo Neon Dreams unleashes sweet new single "Thankful For You"

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singers and poets have tried to capture the expansive, liberated sensation of being in love for centuries beyond counting. Canada's platinum-certified alt-pop duo Neon Dreams has added a new exhalation for the ages with their exhilarating new video,“Thankful for You.” Since the duo teamed up in 2015, the music of Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris has earned them sold-out international shows, hit singles, and more than 50 million streams, and a JUNO Award for Breakout Group of the Year in 2020. Their reaction – in their trademark blend of rock, pop, and electronic music – is pure gratitude.

Neon Dreams starts its high-energy ode to love in the right place: a propulsive rhythm launches the track straight into the listener's body. Then the vocals glide into a smooth, soulful flow of gratitude before the chorus spirals up into the stratosphere. It's a skyrocketing ride that lets the listener share the singer's sensation that he's floating as he moves through the world:“Do you think that they'll notice love is flowing through me?” With elegant twists and turns, the lyrics and music play with the duality of hard times and the joy of love in a song that will become a personal anthem for many. The group put together“Thankful for You” as a“sunshine song” to inspire confidence and joy in listeners, but one that dodges the saccharine sentiment that can be hard to take when one's beaten down.

The track's brisk start is twinned with quick video cuts that unite three expressions of love: playing high-powered music, dancing with abandon, and feeling the sparks fly during a beach hang. The dancer's moves call in the energy the musicians are conjuring as they perform on the cliffs above, while the light in the lovers' eyes connects the viewer to the song's message. Kadillac and Morris give a bright, energetic on-camera performance, clearly enjoying putting across this feel-good vibe. Tuneful and immediately energizing, the“Thankful for You” video hits like a fresh breeze from an ocean of possibility.

