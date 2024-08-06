Podcast Town Partners With Horicon Bank To Bring Live Podcasting To The Big Screen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Podcast Town partners with Horicon for the Podcast Town Festival on Oct 4th, featuring live shows, networking, and interactive Q&A.

- Elzie D. Flenard IIIBROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Podcast Town is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Horicon Bank for the upcoming Podcast Town Festival, a must-attend event for podcasters, brands, and podcast enthusiasts alike. The festival, set to take place on October 4th at 9:00 AM at the Marcus Majestic Cinema, will be an immersive, in-person experience that brings the best of podcasting to life with live shows, networking, and interactive sessions.Horicon Bank: Title Sponsor and Brand PartnerIn a demonstration of its commitment to innovation and community engagement, Horicon Bank has teamed up with Podcast Town as the festival's title sponsor. As part of this exciting partnership, Horicon Bank will also be one of the 10 featured podcast hosts, presenting their show "Banking On Business " live at the event. This collaboration reflects the bank's dedication to fostering creativity and supporting the growing podcasting community.Horicon Bank Studio: A New Hub for B2B PodcastersIn conjunction with this partnership, Horicon Bank has recently unveiled the Horicon Bank Studio located in their new Wauwatosa, WI branch. This cutting-edge studio is designed to serve as a creative space for B2B podcasters, offering a professional environment for content creation and production. The studio stands as a testament to Horicon Bank's innovative spirit and commitment to empowering creators.Elzie Flenard III,“The Mayor of Podcast Town,” Takes the StageThe festival will also feature a special live performance by Elzie Flenard III, affectionately known as“The Mayor of Podcast Town.” Elzie will be performing his show "Journey To Mastery " during the event, sharing his unique insights and experiences with the audience. As the founder of Podcast Town, Elzie's involvement underscores the festival's mission to celebrate and elevate the podcasting community.Event HighlightsLive Podcast Performances: Attendees will enjoy live recordings from 10 diverse and influential podcasters. This is a rare opportunity to witness the podcasting process in action and gain behind-the-scenes insights.Networking and Community Building: The festival is designed to facilitate connections between professional podcasters, brands, and fans. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster or new to the scene, this event offers valuable opportunities to network, collaborate, and learn from others in the community.Interactive Q&A Sessions: After each live podcast performance, attendees can engage with the hosts through Q&A sessions, offering a chance to ask questions, dive deeper into the topics discussed, and gain practical advice for their own podcasting endeavors.Live on the Big ScreenThe Podcast Town Festival is a first-of-its-kind event, being held live in a movie cinema, offering a unique and immersive experience that cannot be replicated online. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to connect with the podcasting community in a dynamic and engaging setting.Buy TicketsTickets for the Podcast Town Festival are now available. To purchase tickets and secure your spot at this exciting event, visit Podcast Town Festival Tickets.About Podcast TownPodcast Town is a podcast company dedicated to supporting podcasters in their journey to create, grow, and monetize their shows. With a focus on B2B podcasting, Podcast Town offers a range of services, including coaching, strategy, and community engagement.About Horicon BankFounded in 1896, Horicon Bank is a forward-thinking financial institution known for its innovation and community involvement. The new Horicon Bank Studio in Wauwatosa, WI, exemplifies the bank's commitment to supporting creativity and empowering the local community.For more information about the Podcast Town Festival, please visit .Media Contact:Elzie D. Flenard IIIFounder, Podcast Town262.278.0535...

